Exela Technologies Reports Continued Strong Growth in DMR and DrySign

DMR customer growth and DrySign user growth continues as new countries are added with DMR growing 71% q/q and DrySign growing 47% q/q

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA), a global business process automation (BPA) leader, today announced that its Digital Mailroom (“DMR”) and DrySign offerings delivered another strong quarter of new customers and users respectively in the third quarter of 2021. DMR expanded its SMB customer base by 71% and DrySign expanded its user base by 47%, as compared to the prior period.

“We are pleased to see the overall increase in new customers and users and are excited to see an acceleration in signups as the back to school season began. In lockstep with user growth, we are on track to enhance our digital offering with a proprietary remote notarization module which will not only help onboard DMR customers faster, but be offered as a standalone solution to anyone wishing to notarize online,” said Exela’s president, Suresh Yannamani.

During the third quarter, Exela added new geographies including DrySign in the UK and Philippines and DMR in France and Germany. The Company continues to expand its DAG offerings into the SMB market and across enterprises looking for new solutions due to the shifting trends in work from anywhere solutions.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and over 18,000 employees operating in 23 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner

