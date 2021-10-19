Helios Technologies Announces Transfer of Its Common Stock Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

Helios expects to commence trading on the NYSE at market open on November 1, 2021, under the same ticker symbol “HLIO." The Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the transfer is completed. The transfer is expected to be seamless for the Company’s investors and shareholders, no action is required on their part.

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The NYSE is home to many leading companies including 72% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the S&P 500.

“We are pleased to join the NYSE, one of the world’s most prestigious trading platforms, as we continue to execute on our transformational journey as a pure play global electronics/hydraulics company,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the advantages of this transfer include the Exchange’s unique market model combining cutting-edge technology and human oversight, an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders that include some of our top customers, the incomparable brand visibility that comes from an Exchange listing, and core investor-relations services. The move to the NYSE is a planned milestone along our strategic journey, which we expect will provide long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Helios as it transfers its listing to the NYSE,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “As a company dedicated to innovation, Helios will be at home in NYSE’s extraordinary community of icons and disruptors.”

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.