checkAd

Helios Technologies Announces Transfer of Its Common Stock Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:45  |  20   |   |   

Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it is transferring the listing of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The NYSE is home to many leading companies including 72% of the Fortune 500 and 70% of the S&P 500.  

Helios expects to commence trading on the NYSE at market open on November 1, 2021, under the same ticker symbol “HLIO." The Company will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the transfer is completed. The transfer is expected to be seamless for the Company’s investors and shareholders, no action is required on their part.

“We are pleased to join the NYSE, one of the world’s most prestigious trading platforms, as we continue to execute on our transformational journey as a pure play global electronics/hydraulics company,” said Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the advantages of this transfer include the Exchange’s unique market model combining cutting-edge technology and human oversight, an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders that include some of our top customers, the incomparable brand visibility that comes from an Exchange listing, and core investor-relations services. The move to the NYSE is a planned milestone along our strategic journey, which we expect will provide long-term value for our shareholders.”

“We are excited to welcome Helios as it transfers its listing to the NYSE,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group. “As a company dedicated to innovation, Helios will be at home in NYSE’s extraordinary community of icons and disruptors.”

About Helios Technologies
 Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Helios Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helios Technologies Announces Transfer of Its Common Stock Listing to the New York Stock Exchange Helios Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced today that it is transferring the listing of its common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11.10.21Helios Technologies Completes Acquisition of Assets of Joyonway Expanding Electronic Controls Platform Capabilities in Asia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Helios Technologies Introduces New uControl Mobile Machine Controller Series
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Helios Technologies Continues Long History of Quarterly Consecutive Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21Helios Technologies Supports “CLAMpaign for Clean Water”
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten