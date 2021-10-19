checkAd

Barclays Announces the Redemption of iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs

19.10.2021   

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will exercise its issuer call option and redeem, in full, its iPath Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex Total ReturnSM ETNs due October 22, 2037 (Ticker: GAZZF / CUSIP: 06739H644 / ISIN: US06739H6449)(the “ETNs”) on October 29, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The ETNs currently trade in the over-the-counter markets under the ticker symbol “GAZZF”.

After obtaining the requisite consents in connection with Barclays’ cash tender offer and consent solicitation, Barclays, on October 18, 2021, amended the ETNs’ indenture and global certificate, to provide Barclays with the right to redeem, in its sole discretion, all, but not less than all, of its outstanding ETNs, on the Redemption Date. Please see the related press release (link below) for further details regarding the tender offer and consent solicitation.

https://barxis.barcap.com/file.app?action=shared&path=iPath/US/Pre ...

The “Valuation Date” for the redemption of the ETNs will be October 22, 2021. A holder of the ETNs on the Redemption Date will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the principal amount of the holder’s ETNs times the Index Factor (as defined in the prospectus relating to the ETNs) on the Valuation Date minus the Investor Fee (as defined in the prospectus relating to the ETNs) on such Valuation Date.

An investment in iPath ETNs involves significant risks and may not be suitable for all investors. The ETNs are riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and have no principal protection. For more information on risks associated with the ETNs, please see “Selected Risk Considerations” below and the risk factors included in the relevant prospectus.

The prospectus for the ETNs to which this communication relates can be found at: http://ipathetn.com/gazzf.

Barclays is the issuer of iPath ETNs and Barclays Capital Inc. is the issuer’s agent in the distribution. Please contact Barclays for further questions:

Financial advisors:

Individual investors:

  • Instruct your broker/advisor/custodian to email us at etndesk@barclays.com or to call us at: 1-212-528-7990

You may call in together with your broker/advisor/custodian or have them speak to us on your behalf.

About Barclays: Barclays is a British universal bank. We are diversified by business, by different types of customers and clients, and by geography. Our businesses include consumer banking and payments operations around the world, as well as a full-service corporate and investment bank.

Wertpapier


