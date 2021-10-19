Talc Application as Anti-blocking Agent in Polyethylene Production to Continue Rising, Creating US$ 600 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031

- Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the talc market , providing analysis of factors that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market. It offers insights into growth drivers and restraints affecting expansion across key segments including form, end use industry, and deposit type.

- Talc Demand in Asia Pacific to Yield Nearly 50% of the Global Talc Sales in 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent survey by Fact.MR, the global talc market is estimated to reach US$ 327.7 Mn in 2021. Sales of talc are driven by the extensive applications for polymer engineering and the introduction of asbestos-free talc.

In response to these aspects, the market is projected to total US$ 600 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Talc is increasingly used as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene production. Along with cristobalite, calcined kaolin, and precipitated silica, talc is added in polyethylene films to improve transparency, enhance mechanical properties, reduce contact area, and haze.

Hence, increasing demand for polyethylene films across diverse end-use industries such as automotive, landscaping, and electrical fabrication are expected to create high growth opportunities for the market.

In recent years, talc has found a wide array of applications, especially, across paints and coatings industry. Favorable attributes of talc such as anti-corrosion, hydrophobic, lamellar structure, and chemically inert make it a perfect ingredient for manufacturing paints, coating, putties, and primers.

As per Fact.MR, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market, accounting for around 50% of the global sales in 2021. High presence of large reserves of lava-grade talc and increasing application of talc in recycling paper as a binding agent in India and China are the factors responsible for the regional growth.

"Increasing demand for durable lightweight plastics for automotive components and rising trend of developing asbestos-free coating products are expected to facilitate market growth over the forthcoming years. In order to capitalize on the existing trend, key players are likely to collaborate with end-user to increase their revenues," says a Fact.MR analyst.