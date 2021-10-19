checkAd

Talc Application as Anti-blocking Agent in Polyethylene Production to Continue Rising, Creating US$ 600 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 14:53  |  21   |   |   

- Talc Demand in Asia Pacific to Yield Nearly 50% of the Global Talc Sales in 2021

- Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the talc market, providing analysis of factors that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market. It offers insights into growth drivers and restraints affecting expansion across key segments including form, end use industry, and deposit type.

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent survey by Fact.MR, the global talc market is estimated to reach US$ 327.7 Mn in 2021. Sales of talc are driven by the extensive applications for polymer engineering and the introduction of asbestos-free talc.

FactMR_Logo

In response to these aspects, the market is projected to total US$ 600 Mn, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Talc is increasingly used as an anti-blocking agent in polyethylene production. Along with cristobalite, calcined kaolin, and precipitated silica, talc is added in polyethylene films to improve transparency, enhance mechanical properties, reduce contact area, and haze.

Hence, increasing demand for polyethylene films across diverse end-use industries such as automotive, landscaping, and electrical fabrication are expected to create high growth opportunities for the market.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4479

In recent years, talc has found a wide array of applications, especially, across paints and coatings industry. Favorable attributes of talc such as anti-corrosion, hydrophobic, lamellar structure, and chemically inert make it a perfect ingredient for manufacturing paints, coating, putties, and primers.

As per Fact.MR, Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the most lucrative market, accounting for around 50% of the global sales in 2021. High presence of large reserves of lava-grade talc and increasing application of talc in recycling paper as a binding agent in India and China are the factors responsible for the regional growth.

"Increasing demand for durable lightweight plastics for automotive components and rising trend of developing asbestos-free coating products are expected to facilitate market growth over the forthcoming years. In order to capitalize on the existing trend, key players are likely to collaborate with end-user to increase their revenues," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Talc Application as Anti-blocking Agent in Polyethylene Production to Continue Rising, Creating US$ 600 Mn Incremental Opportunity by 2031 - Talc Demand in Asia Pacific to Yield Nearly 50% of the Global Talc Sales in 2021 - Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the talc market, providing analysis of factors that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market. It …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Whistleblower Lawyers Issue Statement on Kleptocratic Money Laundering Investigation Involving ...
Global Vanilla Market Is Expected to be worth Around USD 735 Million By 2026 - Zion Market Research
Caps and Closures Market to Surpass 2,799 Billion Units in 2021 as Application Surges in the Food & Beverage Industry: Future Market Insights
Empire State Building Introduces 'Happily Ever Empire' Engagement Package For Unforgettable ...
GEP Successfully Secures GxP Compliance, Ensuring Sanctity of Supply Chain Data in Pharmaceutical, ...
XCMG Exhibits China's Sustainable Transportation Intelligent Solutions at UN Conference
Huawei hosts "Green ICT for Green Development" Summit in Partnership with Informa Tech
Talos Energy And TechnipFMC Enter Strategic Alliance To Provide Carbon Capture And Storage
Biosolids Continue to Replace Chemical Fertilizer, Demand to Surpass US$ 2.4 Billion by 2031
Cloud4C Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Public Cloud IT Transformation ...
Titel
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
Award-Winning VFX House Expands Leadership Team, Naming Industry Vet Patrick Davenport as Ghost VFX ...
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Plant-Based Protein Food Companies Not Only Targeting Vegans, but Meat-Eaters Too
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI