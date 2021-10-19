ECN Capital Announces $75 million Bought Deal Offering of 6.00% Listed Senior Unsecured Debentures
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.
TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the
“Underwriters”) led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, and RBC Capital Markets, under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $75 million aggregate
principal amount of listed senior unsecured debentures due December 31, 2026 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). ECN Capital has also granted the Underwriters an
option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following
closing of the Offering.
ECN Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures to redeem or repay outstanding securities and/or indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
The Debentures will be direct senior unsecured obligations of ECN Capital and will rank: (i) subordinate to all existing and future senior secured indebtedness of ECN Capital, including pursuant to its senior credit facility, (ii) subordinate to all existing and future secured indebtedness of ECN Capital that is not senior secured indebtedness, but only to the extent of the value of the assets securing such other secured indebtedness, (iii) pari passu with each debenture issued under the indenture under which the Debentures will be issued (the “Indenture”) and with all other present and future unsubordinated indebtedness of ECN Capital that is not senior secured indebtedness, including trade creditors, (iv) senior in right of payment to indebtedness of ECN Capital that by its terms is subordinated in right of payment to the Debentures, and (v) structurally subordinated to all existing and future obligations, including indebtedness and trade payables, of ECN Capital’s subsidiaries. The payment of principal and premium, if any, of, and interest on, the Debentures will be subordinated in right of payment to all senior secured indebtedness of ECN Capital, as will be set forth in the Indenture. The Indenture will not restrict ECN Capital or its subsidiaries from incurring additional indebtedness or from mortgaging, pledging or charging its properties to secure any indebtedness or liabilities. None of ECN Capital’s subsidiaries will guarantee the Debentures.
