ECN Capital Announces $75 million Bought Deal Offering of 6.00% Listed Senior Unsecured Debentures

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”) led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, and RBC Capital Markets, under which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase $75 million aggregate principal amount of listed senior unsecured debentures due December 31, 2026 (the “Debentures”) at a price of $1,000 per Debenture (the “Offering”). ECN Capital has also granted the Underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures, on the same terms and conditions, exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering.



ECN Capital intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures to redeem or repay outstanding securities and/or indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on October 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.