ALLIED CORP SIGNS MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH US MULTI STATE OPERATOR (MSO) AND SALES AGREE-MENT FOR ALLIED'S CBD BRANDS

Allied Corp . ("Allied" or the 'Company') ( OTCQB: ALID ) is pleased to announce the signing of what we believe to be another major supply agreement for the 2022 calendar year.

Allied will be only providing cannabis flower after the Colombian government allows it and will provide supply only to countries where it is legal to sell into (for example, the United States only allows for THC levels to be less than 0.3%).

In addition to the quantities contemplated in the October 07, 2021 press release, on October 17, 2021, Allied signed another supply contract with a US Multi State Operator for 12,000 kilograms of dried cannabis flower for the 2022 calendar year. This product will be supplied starting in January 2022 and will be the beginning of another monthly recurring supply contract.

In addition to this, Allied has also signed a purchase order for its branded CBD products in the United States. Through this agreement, Allied products will be sent to retail stores within the states of California and Nevada. These products include:

Tactical Relief(TM) Liberty CBD Tincture

Tactical Relief(TM) Rapid Recovery Roll on Oil

Tactical Relief(TM) Battle Balm

Tactical Relief(TM) Fizzy Tabs

Tactical Relief(TM) Tactical Hydration

Tactical Relief(TM) Quick Hit Gummies

Equilibrium Bio(TM) CBD Tincture

Equilibrium Bio(TM) Rapid Recovery Roll on Oil

Equilibrium Bio(TM) Athletic Rub

Equilibrium Bio(TM) Fizzy Tabs

Equilibrium Bio(TM) Hydration Drinks

Equilibrium Bio(TM) Gummies

MaXXa(TM) Skin Structure

MaXXa(TM) Eye Recover

Maxxa(TM) Glossy Lip Recover

MaXXa(TM) Skin Designer

MaXXa(TM) Vitamin Absolute

MaXXa(TM) Absolute Recover

Under the 2018 Farm Bill, the United States legalized the ability to sell CBD based natural health products. The THC threshold limit is set at 0.3%THC. All of Allied's products are currently within the legal thresholds and within compliance of the national laws in the United States.