DigitalOcean Names Gabe Monroy as Chief Product Officer

Prior to DigitalOcean, Monroy was vice president of the Azure Developer Experience group in Microsoft’s Developer Division. In this role, he was responsible for the application-centric services and tools on Azure, including compute services, platform services and developer tools. Previously, Monroy was the founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of Deis, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2017. After joining Microsoft, Monroy started Azure Kubernetes Service, the fastest-growing compute service in Azure’s history. As an early contributor to Docker and Kubernetes, and a founding member of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), Monroy has deep experience in open source software and cloud-native technology.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN), the cloud for developers, startups and SMBs, today announced the appointment of Gabe Monroy as chief product officer. Monroy will oversee DigitalOcean’s product management organization and own the company’s product vision that will drive growth and innovation and enhance the customer experience.

“DigitalOcean’s product strategy is core to our mission to simplify cloud computing so developers and businesses can spend more time creating software that changes the world,” said Yancey Spruill, CEO at DigitalOcean. “Gabe is a deeply experienced leader with a proven track record of delivering products that delight developers, startups and SMBs. We are excited to add Gabe’s leadership and experience as a strong voice for innovation, which will be a key growth lever on the march to our first billion in revenue in 2024.”

"As a developer-turned-entrepreneur, I'm passionate about empowering the next generation of developers and builders," said Monroy. "DigitalOcean serves the developers, startups and SMBs that have historically been underserved by tech, and I'm thrilled to be a part of that mission."

