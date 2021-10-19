checkAd

JetBlue Vacations Launches Flight and Cruise Packages

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

JetBlue Travel Products (JTP) today announced the launch of JetBlue Vacations’ Flight + Cruise packages, making JetBlue the first domestic U.S. airline to offer customers the ability to book their flight, cruise and hotel all in one place. The new cruise packages with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line and are now available on www.jetbluevacations.com, offering customers a unique opportunity to save time and money by bundling their travel purchases, with all segments of their journey backed by JetBlue’s signature service. Building on making travel seamless, the new flight + cruise launch marks JTP’s next foray into evolving JetBlue to a broader travel company offering entire trips in addition to flights.

“Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20+ years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint. With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we’re excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base.”

Focusing on ease and convenience, JetBlue Travel Products’ new offerings are designed to create a smoother traveler experience from booking to travel and even upon return. Today, booking a cruise vacation can be a stressful experience: customers spend a lot of time searching for flights that will get them to their port on time, doing the math and accounting for travel time on their own. There’s also always the risk that their flight will be delayed or cancelled, causing them to miss their cruise departure, without recourse. To solve some of these customer pain points and to get them into vacation mode faster, JTP has partnered with travel technology specialists Traveltek to give customers the ability to search and book cruise packages easily.

As part of JetBlue’s Plane to Port Commitment, if a customer’s JetBlue flight is delayed or cancelled, the airline will re-book the next available flight and/or make sure they make it to their next port, free of charge. Alternatively, the airline will cover up to 150% of the customer’s original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package, should their JetBlue flight be delayed or cancelled. The airline’s Plane to Port Commitment is only applicable if a cruise is missed due to a JetBlue flight delay or cancellation. JetBlue is dedicated to offering its customers the best travel assistance possible, should unanticipated travel schedule changes or delays cause them to miss their cruise departure:

Seite 1 von 2
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

JetBlue Vacations Launches Flight and Cruise Packages JetBlue Travel Products (JTP) today announced the launch of JetBlue Vacations’ Flight + Cruise packages, making JetBlue the first domestic U.S. airline to offer customers the ability to book their flight, cruise and hotel all in one place. The new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21The JetBlue Foundation Opens its Fall Granting Application Cycle to Eligible STEM & Aviation Educational Programs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21JetBlue Introduces Enhanced TrueBlue Loyalty Benefits Made Possible Through its Northeast Alliance with American
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21JetBlue Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.10.21JetBlue Releases Annual Social Impact and Environmental Social Governance Reports Showcasing Its Progress in Helping to Create a Kinder and Cleaner World
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne nach turbulenter Talfahrt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.10.21Aktien New York: Talfahrt ausgebremst dank Russlands Erdgas-Aussagen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.10.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Nach der Vortageserholung wieder im Rückwärtsgang
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.09.21JetBlue Enhances its Transatlantic Flying with Attractive Fares and Award-Winning Service at London Gatwick Airport Just as U.S. Prepares to Open to U.K. Travelers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.09.21JetBlue Accelerates Transition to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) With Plans for the Largest-Ever Supply of SAF in New York Airports for a Commercial Airline
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.09.21JetBlue Names Edward Kayton Head of Talent and Crewmember Experience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten