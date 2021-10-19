JetBlue Vacations Launches Flight and Cruise Packages
JetBlue Travel Products (JTP) today announced the launch of JetBlue Vacations’ Flight + Cruise packages, making JetBlue the first domestic U.S. airline to offer customers the ability to book their flight, cruise and hotel all in one place. The new cruise packages with Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line and are now available on www.jetbluevacations.com, offering customers a unique opportunity to save time and money by bundling their travel purchases, with all segments of their journey backed by JetBlue’s signature service. Building on making travel seamless, the new flight + cruise launch marks JTP’s next foray into evolving JetBlue to a broader travel company offering entire trips in addition to flights.
“Continuing to build upon the trust that JetBlue has established over the last 20+ years, we want customers to book their entire trip, from flights and cruises to hotels and more, all with us,” said Andres Barry, president, JetBlue Travel Products. “Handling the customer service ourselves, rather than sending them to multiple entities, allows us to go above and beyond while meeting JetBlue standards at every single touchpoint. With cruise lines increasingly beginning to sail again, we’re excited to refresh our package offerings, as we continue to drive ancillaries and build our non-ticket revenue base.”
Focusing on ease and convenience, JetBlue Travel Products’ new offerings are designed to create a smoother traveler experience from booking to travel and even upon return. Today, booking a cruise vacation can be a stressful experience: customers spend a lot of time searching for flights that will get them to their port on time, doing the math and accounting for travel time on their own. There’s also always the risk that their flight will be delayed or cancelled, causing them to miss their cruise departure, without recourse. To solve some of these customer pain points and to get them into vacation mode faster, JTP has partnered with travel technology specialists Traveltek to give customers the ability to search and book cruise packages easily.
As part of JetBlue’s Plane to Port Commitment, if a customer’s JetBlue flight is delayed or cancelled, the airline will re-book the next available flight and/or make sure they make it to their next port, free of charge. Alternatively, the airline will cover up to 150% of the customer’s original package price for a new JetBlue Vacations package, should their JetBlue flight be delayed or cancelled. The airline’s Plane to Port Commitment is only applicable if a cruise is missed due to a JetBlue flight delay or cancellation. JetBlue is dedicated to offering its customers the best travel assistance possible, should unanticipated travel schedule changes or delays cause them to miss their cruise departure:
