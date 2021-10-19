Sumo Logic Named a Leader in Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is ranked Exceptional in the following categories that are both critical and differentiating for SOAR solutions:

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced that it was named a leader in the “GigaOm Radar Report for Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR).” According to GigaOm, Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is noted as a mature solution, with technical features that outperform.

Integrations

Alert Triage

Autonomous Improvement

Evolving Threat Categorization

Multi-Tenancy



Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR is also ranked Exceptional in the report’s evaluation metrics for its scalability, flexibility and use case, MTTR improvement, and resilience against employee turnover. Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) can also note the Exceptional rating of Cloud SOAR for the management of multiple customers with a single deployment.

In reviewing the innovative approach by Sumo Logic, the report details, “The platform scores high on Autonomous Improvement and Evolving Threat Categorization. This is due to the platform’s Supervised Active Intelligence (SAI) and ARK features, which are built upon ML-based security intelligence. The platform learns the characteristics of incoming alerts and uses that knowledge to enhance its incident response accuracy. Cloud SOAR remembers the decisions made when alerts are being categorized either as false positives or real threats, and by applying machine learning to historical response via ARK, it recommends relevant playbooks when incidents with similar characteristics occur.”

“Automation is a key requirement for Security Operations Centers (SOC). This is driven by the increasing cybersecurity skills gap, and intensified by the volume of security data and alerts that require analysis,” said Dario Forte, VP and General Manager, Orchestration and Automation for Sumo Logic. “SOAR platforms are designed with one thing in mind – to triangulate data from different security tools to create a faster incident response. The success of a SOAR deployment depends on the sum of its parts - this is where Sumo Logic security intelligence solutions shine. Sumo Logic receives yet another recognition for our continuous innovation, and we are glad the industry is taking note.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SOAR improves SOC productivity, increases visibility, enhances incident response, and helps security professionals make insightful decisions. Cloud SOAR integrates seamlessly with hundreds of third-party security and IT tools. SOAR also combines with Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM to provide comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions that are built for today’s digital businesses leveraging modern applications, architectures, and multi-cloud infrastructures.

