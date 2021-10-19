Vivid Seats, A Leading Secondary Ticketing Marketplace, to Begin Trading on NASDAQ Global Select Market Today
CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with
thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SEAT.” The
Company begins trading at 9:30am ET today, October 19, 2021.
Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats, commented, “Today marks the culmination of months of hard work as we list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. We are thrilled to join one of the most exciting capital markets in the world and list amongst many notable and leading technology companies. Vivid Seats is committed to becoming the ultimate ticketing marketplace for fans and sellers while connecting people to live events around the country. As we move forward as a public company, we will remain focused on our overarching commitment to deliver quality marketplace services for our customers, as well as building and sustaining long-term shareholder value.”
The Company today also announced a special dividend of approximately $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock of the Company, with a record date of the close of trading on October 29, 2021. The special dividend is expected to be paid within three business days of the record date.
About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should “Experience It Live”, the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America’s Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.
