Vivid Seats, A Leading Secondary Ticketing Marketplace, to Begin Trading on NASDAQ Global Select Market Today

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. (“Vivid Seats” or the “Company”), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that it has been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SEAT.” The Company begins trading at 9:30am ET today, October 19, 2021.



Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer of Vivid Seats, commented, “Today marks the culmination of months of hard work as we list on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. We are thrilled to join one of the most exciting capital markets in the world and list amongst many notable and leading technology companies. Vivid Seats is committed to becoming the ultimate ticketing marketplace for fans and sellers while connecting people to live events around the country. As we move forward as a public company, we will remain focused on our overarching commitment to deliver quality marketplace services for our customers, as well as building and sustaining long-term shareholder value.”