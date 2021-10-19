Optimi Health Appoints Principal Investigator for Clinical Dosing Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically integrated mushroom brand targeting functional as well as novel psychedelic compounds focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Valerie H. Taylor, MD, PhD as principal investigator on behalf of the University of Calgary for the proposed phase I psilocybin clinical dosing study.



Dr. Valerie Taylor is a clinician scientist researching new treatments for those suffering from mental illness through the lens of precision medicine. Originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, she was recruited from the University of Toronto to lead the Psychiatry Department at the University of Calgary in 2018 with a mandate focused on innovation, access, and efficiency. Professor Taylor’s research activities are focused broadly on the area of the brain body interface utilizing translational research examining how novel compounds impact psychiatric & illness conditions. She currently sits as Chair of the University of Calgary’s Department of Psychiatry, Board Chair of the Mathison Centre for Mental Health Research and Education, and as a Full Member of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute.