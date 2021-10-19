Optimi Health Appoints Principal Investigator for Clinical Dosing Study
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQB: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), developers of a vertically
integrated mushroom brand targeting functional as well as novel psychedelic compounds focused on the health and wellness sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Valerie H. Taylor, MD, PhD
as principal investigator on behalf of the University of Calgary for the proposed phase I psilocybin clinical dosing study.
Dr. Valerie Taylor is a clinician scientist researching new treatments for those suffering from mental illness through the lens of precision medicine. Originally from Newfoundland and Labrador, she was recruited from the University of Toronto to lead the Psychiatry Department at the University of Calgary in 2018 with a mandate focused on innovation, access, and efficiency. Professor Taylor’s research activities are focused broadly on the area of the brain body interface utilizing translational research examining how novel compounds impact psychiatric & illness conditions. She currently sits as Chair of the University of Calgary’s Department of Psychiatry, Board Chair of the Mathison Centre for Mental Health Research and Education, and as a Full Member of the Hotchkiss Brain Institute.
In response to the appointment, Dr. Taylor notes, “This is a wonderful opportunity to advance the body of knowledge regarding psilocin and psilocybin’s potential in the mental health field. The Optimi team is clearly focused on achieving specific quantifiable results, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to help ensure the study proceeds efficiently.”
A Principal Investigator (PI) is the physician who leads the conduct of a clinical trial at a study site. Responsibilities include ensuring the study is run in accordance with national regulatory agency requirements and "Good Clinical Practice" (GCP). Compliance with GCP provides assurance that the rights, safety, and well-being of trial participants are protected, and that the results of the clinical trials are credible and accurate.
As a representative of the University, Dr. Taylor will be working under the auspices of a previously announced agreement (March 9, 2021) with the IMPACT Clinical Trial Accelerator Program housed within Alberta’s Life Sciences Innovation Hub at the University of Calgary. The program works to design, support, execute, and report on the clinical trial process in conjunction with a Principal Investigator. IMPACT will provide expert clinical support towards commercializing proposed psilocybin-based formulations through the conduct of clinical trials and expert assistance towards securing regulatory approval.
