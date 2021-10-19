checkAd

Global Helium Initiates Extensive Geoscience Studies in Southern Saskatchewan

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) (OTC: HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), a helium exploration and development company with significant landholdings in Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway,” is pleased to announce that it is commencing an extensive $500,000 seismic and remote sensing program, including aeromagnetic and gravity surveys across its three core areas in southern Saskatchewan.

The extensive geoscience studies are intended to provide a wealth of data to better define additional drilling targets on the Company’s large land-base in southern Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway.”

The Company intends to complete over 67 km (42 miles) of seismic lines in a 2021 winter program. Seismic data acquisition and analysis is a time-tested, mathematically intensive method of identifying and measuring sub-surface lithology. The goal of seismic investigation is to determine the presence of large, sub-surface structures that are ideal for trapping gas underground.

Global will be reprocessing existing - and acquiring - new Airborne Magnetometer (“Aeromag”) surveys, a technology commonly used in multiple resource extraction industries since the 1950’s. Aeromag surveys are used to map underground magnetic field variations to assist in the identification of subsurface lithology. Magnetic variations have a direction and a magnitude which allows interpretation of the geometry and depth of rock bodies that can host gas. Magnetism is also useful for mapping deep faults and the geologic features common to Saskatchewan’s helium fairway.

Gravity Surveys identify subsurface density contrasts and identify lithological differences. Mapping the distribution of gravitational field anomalies is another technique commonly used to improve the imaging of structures and formations that are critical to helium exploration.

Wes Siemens, President of Global stated, “We are excited to be undertaking a large assessment of our three core areas. The combination of multiple technologies will give us the best resolution and information upon which to make technical and operational decisions. This program is expected to produce several drill-ready prospects and advance a number of other prospects closer to drill-ready stages.”

Since March, the Company has accumulated a 100% working interest in over 1,000,000 acres (400,000 hectares) in Saskatchewan’s famed “helium fairway” (see press release dated October 12, 2021), home to the majority of Canada’s productive helium reserves, which have been produced and tested in concentrations of over 2% since the 1960’s.

