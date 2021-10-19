Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Appoints Internationally-Acclaimed Direct Sales Leader Peter J.E. Verdegem as Vice President

“In addition to his experience successfully launching direct sales operations throughout North America, Asia, and Latin America, we are excited about Peter’s shared passion for driving positive global change through health and wellness,” said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. “Peter will lead our domestic and international expansion efforts, specifically in North America and countries where German is the primary language and will lead the company’s product development initiatives.”

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway has hired Peter J.E. Verdegem, Ph.D., MSc, MBA, as the Company’s Vice President of North America, German Speaking Countries & Product Development.

Peter Verdegem is a seasoned direct sales industry leader with more than twenty years of experience. He has held executive positions at some of the world’s largest and most successful direct selling companies. Verdegem has managed teams in areas such as product development and training, sales, marketing, and international operations. Throughout his career, he has taken a keen interest and focus on nutrition and wellness products, making his new role with Kannaway a natural yet strategic fit. Peter received his MBA from Brigham Young University and his Ph.D. in Bio-Organic Chemistry and MSc in Organic Chemistry from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands.

“I believe in the business opportunity that direct sales provides people of all backgrounds around the world and I look forward to continuing to drive this industry forward with Kannaway,” said Peter J.E. Verdegem, Kannaway Vice President of North America, German Speaking Countries & Product Development. “According to Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to be worth $13.4 billion by 2028. This type of growth excites me, and I believe that Kannaway has the professionalism and talent it takes to dominate this industry.”