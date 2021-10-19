checkAd

CardieX and Mobvoi preparing for commercial launch of new smartwatch with advanced heart health features in US and Australia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The two global companies announce imminent release of first-in-kind smartwatch

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CardieX (CardieX, the Company) and Mobvoi are excited to announce significant progress towards commercialization and launch of a new smartwatch with first-in-class, advanced heart health features developed by ATCOR, a subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to announcing their new commercial partnership in September 2020, the two companies have been working closely to develop a new consumer smartwatch under the Mobvoi brand with the Company’s proprietary Arty Heart Health analytics platform, which is an advanced heart and arterial health management ecosystem that leverages the Company’s FDA-cleared gold standard SphygmoCor technology for measuring central arterial pressure waveforms.

Arty and the ATCOR logo are registered trademarks of ATCOR Medical, Pty Ltd.

The new smartwatch will be the first in the world to feature Arty Score, Exercise Capacity (eCAP), ArtyAge, Heart Stress Score (HSS), and TruHR – unique features enabled by the Arty Heart Health analytics platform. Mobvoi has been leading the development of hardware and firmware, while ATCOR has been focused on integration of proprietary Arty Heart Health algorithms.

“It is incredibly exciting to see the significant progress that we have made with the Mobvoi team to bring a unique and differentiated feature set focused on heart health into Mobvoi’s portfolio,” said Craig Cooper, CEO and Managing Director of CardieX. “I am very happy that we decided to further development efforts during the pandemic instead of launching early, and we are even more confident now that the improvements we have made will make this one of Mobvoi’s most exciting consumer smartwatch launches.”

“We are tremendously excited about the progress that our teams have made during this initial partnership with CardieX and ATCOR,” said Zhifei Li, CEO of Mobvoi. “The imminent launch of our new smartwatch will provide a glimpse of the Arty Heart Health capabilities and importantly represent Mobvoi’s commitment to health-focused features in its consumer electronics portfolio.”

Last year, ATCOR successfully demonstrated the ability to extract clinically relevant cardiovascular and consumer health data features from a finger-activated PPG sensor that can be integrated into wearable devices. Now, this capability is patent-pending along with more than a dozen trademarks for unique features that can now be realized going forward. The upcoming launch of the new Mobvoi smartwatch with Arty Heart Health represents the first commercial implementation of this innovative functionality from ATCOR.

For more information:

CardieX
Media & Capital Partners
Melissa Hamilton
melissa.hamilton@mcpartners.com.au
+1 310 598 8774

Mobvoi
Ranieri Agency
mobvoi@ranieri.agency
+44 (0)207 148 1606

About CardieX:

CardieX is a global health technology company. Its ACTOR subsidiary is a world leader in medical devices and digital solutions for hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and other vascular health disorders. Its CONNEQT subsidiary develops and markets consumer home health devices and wearables. CardieX is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:CDX).

About Mobvoi:

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Their core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and TicPods and Mobvoi Earbuds line of hearables. The Beijing-based Chinese startup has announced six rounds of financing, including Sequoia, Zhenfund, SIG, Google and Volkswagen Group.

Mobvoi formed strategic partnerships with Wear OS by Google in 2015 and with automobile giant Volkswagen in 2017. Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CardieX and Mobvoi preparing for commercial launch of new smartwatch with advanced heart health features in US and Australia The two global companies announce imminent release of first-in-kind smartwatchNEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CardieX (CardieX, the Company) and Mobvoi are excited to announce significant progress …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...