Momentive to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive (NASDAQ: MNTV) an agile experience management company formerly known as SurveyMonkey, today announced that it will report third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before market open on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. On that day, management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: Momentive Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET)   
Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 2322919
Live Webcast: https://investor.momentive.ai

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Momentive’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.momentive.ai. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Tuesday, November 16, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 2322919#.

Momentive Hosts CX Impact Summit on November 4, 2021
The Company invites the financial community to attend its second annual customer experience (CX) summit, the CX Impact Summit (CXIS), where winning brands build up the confidence to influence and deliver on the future of customer experience. This virtual event will be held on Thursday, November 4 at 9 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET). To learn more about CXIS and register for the event, please visit https://www.getfeedback.com/cx-impact-summit-2021/.

About Momentive
Momentive (formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback, SurveyMonkey, and its brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@momentive.ai

Media Contact:
Katie Miserany
pr@momentive.ai

Source: Momentive





