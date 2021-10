CN to Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results Today

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time today. JJ Ruest, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-866-324-3683 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-509-844-0959 (International), using 8759857 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN

