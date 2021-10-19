Fortinet Releases Essential Survival Guide for Cyber Leaders

Renee Tarun, Deputy CISO at Fortinet and author of Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders

“With today’s expanding attack surface, constantly evolving threat landscape, and growing cyber skills gap, cybersecurity leaders need actionable advice from seasoned peers more than ever. This book of collective learnings brings together years of experience from a diverse group of accomplished experts in cybersecurity so that anyone in the field can leverage this insight in the face of the cyber threats and ‘fires’ of today and tomorrow.”

News Summary

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the release of Fight Fire with Fire: Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies for Today’s Leaders, authored by Renee Tarun, Fortinet’s Deputy CISO, along with fourteen female cybersecurity leaders who have come together to contribute their unique perspectives and learnings from across industries and sectors. The book is the latest effort by Fortinet as part of its Training Advancement Agenda (TAA) initiative to help showcase diversity within the cybersecurity workforce and close the cyber skills gap. Fortinet is committed to closing the cybersecurity skills gap by providing training of all skill levels, connecting professionals to employers, and creating partnerships to bring untapped talent into the cybersecurity profession. Fortinet recently announced a pledge to train 1 million people globally across the next 5 years.

The Need for Proactive Cybersecurity Strategies

According to an (ISC)2 report, in order to fill the cybersecurity skills gap worldwide, 3.12 million professionals are needed. Research also shows that more heterogeneous teams are likely higher performing than their homogenous counterparts. Diversity spanning gender or different educational and professional backgrounds can foster unique perspectives and opinions that can be helpful in combating the complex challenges presented by cybercriminals. It is well documented that security teams around the world struggle to find talent to fill critical roles needed to help combat growing cyber threats. They are also challenged to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape that is increasingly sophisticated as well as digital transformation which is creating a larger digital attack surface. Meanwhile, traditional security approaches often leave many organizations scrambling to protect their systems and data. As a result, the centrality and importance of the role of cybersecurity leaders has never been more critical, while demands for the cybersecurity profession have become more diverse, business-focused, strategic, and cross-functional.