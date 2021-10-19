checkAd

Zai Lab and Entasis Therapeutics Announce Positive Topline Results for Sulbactam-Durlobactam (SUL-DUR) from Phase 3 ATTACK Trial

SUL-DUR first to achieve statistical non-inferiority in 28-day all-cause mortality in carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter (CRAB) patients

Statistically significant difference in clinical cure at Test of Cure vs. colistin

Favorable safety profile with statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, and its partner Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced topline results from the ATTACK trial―a global Phase 3 registrational trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SUL-DUR versus colistin in patients with infections caused by Acinetobacter baumannii.

SUL-DUR met the primary endpoint of 28-day all-cause mortality in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections (CRABC m-MITT* population in Part A of the study), demonstrating statistical non-inferiority versus colistin. Mortality analyses favored SUL-DUR versus colistin in CRABC m-MITT and all study populations included in the topline results. At Test of Cure, there was a statistically significant difference in clinical response favoring SUL-DUR over colistin. SUL-DUR met the primary safety objective of the study achieving statistically significant reduction in nephrotoxicity.

“SUL-DUR is the first investigational agent to demonstrate efficacy against CRAB in a prospective, well controlled clinical trial,” said Manos Perros, Chief Executive Officer at Entasis. “CRAB is a global health threat, and thanks to our partnership with Zai Lab, we were able to enroll Chinese patients in our global ATTACK clinical trial. With the robust data from ATTACK, we believe that, if approved, SUL-DUR can become an important therapeutic option against Acinetobacter, including multi-drug resistant infections.”

“We are immensely pleased to see the outcome of this first prospective well-controlled study of severe infections due to CRAB organisms,” said Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Zai Lab. “CRAB infections are among the worst bacterial infections, and safe and effective treatment options are limited. We look forward to bringing this drug to China, where CRAB infections are still frequently seen in ICUs and result in high morbidity and mortality.”

