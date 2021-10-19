Peer-Reviewed Article Confirms That Qualigen’s FastPack is as Accurate in Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Measurement -- and Much Faster -- Than a Leading Laboratory Method

This study, which was supported by the Company’s marketing partner, SEKISUI Diagnostics, provides further validation behind years of in-the-field evidence demonstrating the accuracy and reliability of FastPack compared to laboratory tests for the same application, but while also providing patients and providers the speed and convenience of a point-of-care context.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QLGN), a biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for adult and pediatric cancers with potential for Orphan Drug Designation, today announces the publication of a study in the peer-reviewed, open-source journal, Diagnostics, validating the Company’s point of care FastPack IP (“FastPack”) diagnostic test as comparable to an industry-leading laboratory method in determining thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) levels in blood.

“The FastPack technology has successfully been utilized for over two decades, and up-to-date real-world clinical evidence is an important pillar in our understanding of its accuracy and utility in the market. This study, which was conducted in a cohort of 100 subjects in Foggia, Italy, corroborates what endocrinologists, diabetologists, and general and internal medicine clinicians have experienced for many years – that FastPack IP provides an easy-to-use, rapid, reproducible – and highly accurate – test for TSH levels, which is essential for prescribing and assessing treatments,” commented Michael Poirier, Qualigen’s Chief Executive Officer.

The Diagnostics study, titled “Comparison between an Emerging Point-of-Care Tool for TSH Evaluation and a Centralized Laboratory-Based Method in a Cohort of Patients from Southern Italy”1 demonstrated a strong correlation between the FastPack TSH results and those taken from laboratory analysis. Further, the subjects who participated in the study were accustomed to undergoing TSH testing 3-5 times per year and expressed complaints about the time required to receive laboratory results. All patients who participated in the study noted the advantage of the shorter time-to-result that FastPack provides.

The study protocol required investigators to take serum from 72 patients and 28 control subjects who provided a single blood withdrawal at a central laboratory to assess TSH values by means of FastPack compared to the ACCESS2 Beckman Coulter instrument. Investigators were able to readily obtain results much faster by FastPack (within about 15 minutes) as opposed to the 2-day response time required by Beckman ACCESS2.