Cellcard and Evolving Systems are Shortlisted for Prestigious Engage Award 2021

The shortlisting for the Best Use of Customer Insight award highlights the hugely successful engagement between Evolving Systems and Cellcard - for the continued management, enhancement and expansion of Cellcard’s customer loyalty program. With 4 million customers, and currently rolling-out 5G services, Cellcard Cambodia utilizes the Evolving Systems Evolution platform to deliver a program that recognizes true loyalty – tenure and value combined – while also engaging its customers digitally with personalized value propositions and a superior customer experience.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Cambodian mobile communications service provider, Cellcard, and leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, Evolving Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), have been shortlisted as finalists for the Best Use of Customer Insight award at the annual Engage Awards which celebrates the successes of customer relationship industry-leaders across all sectors in the business world. The 2021 event marks the sixth year of the awards, with categories covering all aspects of customer and employee engagement.

The first-year results of Cellcard Club have been outstanding, with significant growth in monthly membership. It is now investing further in Cellcard Club by deploying new games, creating a ‘Cellcard VIP Club’ for high-value customers, opening a new online store, incorporating additional badge aspects to the program and building new deal offers to drive momentum in the vital area of digital engagement.

Cellcard’s program reduces churn, drives acquisition and enhances the program’s appeal to the critical Cambodian youth market in a way that elevates its digital lifestyle brand to actively engage customers. It is an essential component of Cellcard’s drive towards digitalization, using the latest technology to deliver more value and thus to surprise and delight customers.

“Evolving Systems’ approach has driven the digitalizing of Cellcard’s customers and re-engineered how they viewed and engaged with loyalty campaigns,” said Adhish Kulkarni, SVP and GM, Digital Engagement & Loyalty Solutions at Evolving Systems. “The result has been a more intimate and cost-effective customer experience while enabling Cellcard to better understand its customer needs and preferences on a truly personalized, individual level.”

Added Matthew Stecker, CEO, Evolving Systems: “We are again proud to be recognized and shortlisted for a prestigious award, this time reflecting our partnership with Cellcard. Loyalty programs in the telco industry are being reinvented and Cellcard demonstrates that Evolving Systems’ solutions are driving that innovation in a highly competitive market.”

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com

Follow us on:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/7567/admin/

https://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems



Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody

Sancha.brody@evolving.com +44 (0) 7376 366855