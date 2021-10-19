checkAd

Nabati Cheese Now Distributed Throughout the U.S. Via KeHE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that major natural organic grocery distributor KeHE will begin distributing Nabati Cheese to retail stores in October. Nabati Cheese is dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and made with whole, natural ingredients; it is available in mozzarella-style and cheddar-style.

KeHE is a national wholesale food distributor that works with grocery stores, supermarkets, vitamin and beauty retailers, and online vendors. It has 16 robust distribution centers throughout North America. It currently distributes Nabati’s four dairy-free cheesecakes flavors to 433 stores across the United States.

“We originally created Nabati Cheese because we wanted to create a plant-based pizza that didn’t feel like a trade-off. To us, everything else on the market didn’t quite cut it, be it the flavor or texture or the long, incomprehensible ingredient lists,” said Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya. “We have created a product that mirrors the same texture and consistency as dairy cheese, and even melts just like dairy cheese.”

Nabati Foods products are served across North America and internationally via grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Nabati Cheese is produced without casein or soy and can be enjoyed in both hot and cold dishes. It is made with organic potato starch and isolated pea protein. Nabati Cheeze has 70 calories per serving with two grams of carbohydrates, and zero sugar.

“Working with an experienced distribution partner such as KeHE will help us to reach more grocery partners and expand our retail footprint across North America,” Yehya said. “We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with KeHE to bring Nabati Cheeze to more consumers across the U.S.”

Subscribe to updates about Nabati Foods here: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through ecommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nabati Cheese Now Distributed Throughout the U.S. Via KeHE VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nabati Foods Global Inc. (CSE: MEAL) (“Nabati Foods” or the “Company”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...