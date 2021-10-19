Nabati Cheese Now Distributed Throughout the U.S. Via KeHE

KeHE is a national wholesale food distributor that works with grocery stores, supermarkets, vitamin and beauty retailers, and online vendors. It has 16 robust distribution centers throughout North America. It currently distributes Nabati’s four dairy-free cheesecakes flavors to 433 stores across the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabati Foods Global Inc. ( CSE: MEAL ) (“ Nabati Foods ” or the “ Company ”), a plant-based food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based foods for health-conscious consumers, is announcing that major natural organic grocery distributor KeHE will begin distributing Nabati Cheese to retail stores in October. Nabati Cheese is dairy-free, soy-free, plant-based, and made with whole, natural ingredients; it is available in mozzarella-style and cheddar-style.

“We originally created Nabati Cheese because we wanted to create a plant-based pizza that didn’t feel like a trade-off. To us, everything else on the market didn’t quite cut it, be it the flavor or texture or the long, incomprehensible ingredient lists,” said Nabati Foods CEO Ahmad Yehya. “We have created a product that mirrors the same texture and consistency as dairy cheese, and even melts just like dairy cheese.”

Nabati Foods products are served across North America and internationally via grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. All Nabati products are kosher, vegan, egg-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and made without GMOs or refined sugar.

Nabati Cheese is produced without casein or soy and can be enjoyed in both hot and cold dishes. It is made with organic potato starch and isolated pea protein. Nabati Cheeze has 70 calories per serving with two grams of carbohydrates, and zero sugar.

“Working with an experienced distribution partner such as KeHE will help us to reach more grocery partners and expand our retail footprint across North America,” Yehya said. “We are very excited to be expanding our partnership with KeHE to bring Nabati Cheeze to more consumers across the U.S.”

About Nabati Foods Global Inc.

Nabati Foods Global Inc. is the owner of Nabati Foods Inc. (“Nabati Foods”), a family-founded food technology company offering whole, natural, plant-based, gluten, and soy-free foods for health-conscious consumers. Nabati Foods was founded in 2014 and has four signature product lines including dairy-free cheesecakes, cheese alternatives, plant-based meats, and a plant-based liquid egg alternative. Nabati Foods products are distributed throughout Canada, the U.S., and internationally through ecommerce, grocery, foodservice, and industrial channels. Learn more: https://invest.nabatifoods.com/