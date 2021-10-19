Join the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, at this year's Colombia Investment Summit (FOTO)

Bogotá (ots) -



- The hybrid event will showcase the country's strategic advantages and exciting

opportunities for foreign companies looking to invest in Colombia.

- The President of Colombia, Iván Duque, will be among the keynote speakers.

- With ProColombia's support, over 265,000 jobs have been created through 598

investment projects worth US $25,4 billion, between August 2018 and 2021.



The seventh annual Colombia Investment Summit (CIS) will take place from Oct.

20-26 both remotely and in person in Bogotá. Organised by ProColombia, the

organisation in charge of promoting foreign direct investment in Colombia, the

event is expected to bring together more than 1,000 participants and over 300

international companies for three days of academic presentations and business

matchmaking with local companies, project owners and government entities.





Since August 2018 and up to August of 2021, ProColombia has supported thearrival of 598 investment projects, worth US $25,4 billion, which have resultedin over 265,000 new jobs. This event is a great opportunity to continuepositioning Colombia as the ideal investment destination in the region, increasethese numbers and contribute to the recovery of our economy ", said FlaviaSantoro, president of ProColombia.In the heart of the Americas, Colombia is recognised as one of the mostattractive destinations in Latin America for investors. It has a privilegedgeographical location which makes it a great export platform with easy access toglobal markets. The country's seaport and air connectivity are unparalleled: itreaches more than 493 ports worldwide and 22 airlines link Colombia with 24countries. Currently, Colombia has 17 Free Trade Agreements with 65 countriesincluding the United States, Canada, and the European Union, with the potentialto reach 1,500 billion buyers.During this year's summit, the country will present 150 investment projects ofnational interest with a combined value of US$8 billion, across key sectors suchas infrastructure, manufacturing, and technology as well as other opportunitiesin a sustainable ecosystem.In previous editions, more than 400 investors attended the CIS and it generatedover 1,000 appointments. This platform has attracted outstanding participantssuch as former President Bill Clinton, Secretary General of the World TourismOrganization, Zurab Pololikashvili and former President of the Inter-AmericanDevelopment Bank, Luis Alberto Moreno.To register and learn more, visit: https://colombiainvestmentsummit.co/enProColombiaProColombia is the entity in charge of promoting Colombian Exports,International Tourism, Foreign Direct Investment, and the Colombia's CountryBrand in the world.