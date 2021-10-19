checkAd

Tetra Tech Wins $25 Million USAID Water and Sanitation Contract

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded the Company a five-year, $25 million, single-award contract to support the Government of Tanzania in expanding and sustaining the delivery and management of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in urban and rural settings.

Through the USAID Tanzania Water and Sanitation Activity, Tetra Tech’s team of industry leading water and sanitation experts will provide engineering and technical advisory services to strengthen Tanzania’s capacity to manage water resources infrastructure, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Tetra Tech also will engage the private sector to stimulate innovation and investment to increase the availability of WASH products and services across Tanzania.

“Tetra Tech has supported USAID to improve access to water and sanitation in developing countries for more than 40 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to support Tanzania to enhance water security and improve community access to critical water and sanitation services.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 21,000 associates working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems in water, environment, sustainable infrastructure, renewable energy, and international development. We are Leading with Science to provide sustainable and resilient solutions for our clients. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

