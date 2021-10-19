checkAd

Regions Affordable Housing Names Jason Kaye as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager

Regions Bank today announced Jason Kaye has joined the bank’s Affordable Housing division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager leading Regions’ sourcing and originating of affordable housing transactions in Florida, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Jason Kaye, Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

Kaye brings more than 13 years of experience to the role. Previously at Bank of America, Kaye served as senior vice president of community development banking; there, he led the origination and structuring of affordable housing debt and equity opportunities. Kaye began his career with the New York City Economic Development Corporation and worked on New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s “South Bronx Initiative” to redevelop and revitalize the South Bronx.

“We are consistently focused at Regions on building the best team because we know the best team delivers the best service and makes the greatest impact. Adding Jason’s experience and passion for affordable housing positions Regions Bank to make an even greater difference in facilitating affordable housing opportunities across our communities,” said David Payne, co-head of Originations for Regions Affordable Housing. “Jason will serve several important markets, including high-growth areas where housing is in great demand and the need for more affordable housing is clear. His experience and insights will make a tremendous difference.”

Kaye holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Binghamton University, a Master of Regional Planning with a focus on Economic Development from Cornell University, and a Master of Science in Real Estate Finance from New York University. He also holds Series 7, 52, and 63 licenses and serves on the Board of Directors of Catalyst Miami.

Regions Affordable Housing LLC is a national Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) investor, syndication firm, and leader in affordable housing. Regions Bank is one of the nation’s largest participants in affordable housing finance through the LIHTC program, providing comprehensive real estate banking and capital markets services to meet the debt and equity capital needs of developers and investors. Regions Bank is also a Fannie Mae DUS Multifamily Affordable Lender, HUD/FHA Affordable Lender, and Freddie Mac Targeted Affordable Housing lender.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

