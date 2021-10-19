checkAd

Pitney Bowes Launches ParcelPoint Smart Lockers in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the expansion of its lockers portfolio to the Canadian market with the launch of ParcelPoint Smart Lockers, a suite of robust, secure contactless locker solutions unique to Pitney Bowes. The Canadian launch of ParcelPoint lockers comes as the Pitney Bowes Shipping Index reports record parcel growth in Canada, with 1.6 billion parcels shipped in 2020, equating to 50 parcels per second. Canada’s increase in parcel revenue was one of the highest in the study at 29 percent, reaching $11.5 billion, up from $8.9 billion.

Ideal for organizations planning the safe reopening of offices, college campuses and government agencies, ParcelPoint smart lockers provide the confidence that every package and asset moving across a location will be delivered safely and securely. Powered by proprietary SaaS software, organizations can remotely manage a single locker or a fleet of lockers across locations, backed up with unrivalled local Pitney Bowes service, support and detailed analytics.

Building on its successful launch in the US earlier this year, the ParcelPoint Smart Locker portfolio augments existing Pitney Bowes locker technologies and utilizes a century of expertise in shipping and mailing, offering Canadian organizations a choice of smart locker solutions which best fit their requirements and budget. Express Series smart lockers provide a sophisticated, pre-configured, easy-to-use solution built to meet evolving package and mail volume demands, delivered and installed quickly and efficiently*. With SendSuite Tracking Online - Pitney Bowes SaaS parcel tracking and processing software - already integrated into the solution, Express Series lockers simplify the end-to-end package and mail management processes.

Plus Series smart lockers are modular and scalable, perfect for organizations with more complex workflows. Plus Series lockers are individually customized to meet the unique needs of organizations with more extensive parcel workflow, asset management, or with specific space or volume requirements. They can operate standalone, without a tracking software or seamlessly integrate with SendSuite Tracking, SendSuite Tracking Online or with an organization’s existing tracking software.

