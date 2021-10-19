checkAd

PPD Named Clinical Research Company of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

PPD, Inc. (Nasdaq: PPD) was named “Clinical Research Company of the Year” at the 2021 PharmaTimes Clinical Researcher of the Year International competition in London.

In addition to PPD winning the highest honor, individual PPD clinical researchers won gold and silver in both the Clinical Research Team and Start Up-Singles categories, as well as silver and bronze awards in the Aspiring Clinical Research Associate (CRA) category and bronze in the In-House CRA category.

“This is the second year in a row that PPD has won this award, and we are thrilled that our clinical researchers continue to be recognized by PharmaTimes for their talent, work ethic and commitment to this industry year after year,” said Amber Lee, senior vice president of clinical operations for PPD. “Our clinical research professionals are key to our customers’ success, as they help advance safe and effective treatment options through clinical trials.”

The recognition demonstrates the high caliber of PPD’s clinical research professionals and the effectiveness of PPD’s award-winning training and development programs, such as the company’s Clinical Foundations Program and its CRA Academy. These programs help to prepare and equip research professionals to deliver strong performance, quality and value to PPD customers.

The Clinical Researcher of the Year Awards are the culmination of a rigorous series of assessments, including a three-stage competition concluding in presentations before a panel of experienced industry judges. The event was created to provide clinical research professionals an opportunity to benchmark their professional skills against their peers in a program of competency-based exercises developed through cross-industry collaboration.

About PPD

PPD is a leading global contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. Our customers and partners include pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. With more than 30,000 professionals worldwide, PPD has conducted clinical trials in more than 100 countries to help customers deliver life-changing therapies to improve health. We apply innovative technologies, therapeutic expertise and a firm commitment to quality to bend the cost and time curve of drug development and optimize value. For more information, visit www.ppd.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “expect,” “believe,” “project,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “target” and other similar expressions. Although we believe these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect our actual financial results, and therefore actual results might differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might materially affect such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the fragmented and highly competitive nature of the drug development services industry; changes in trends in the biopharmaceutical industry; our ability to keep pace with rapid technological changes that could make our services less competitive or obsolete; political, economic and/or regulatory influences and changes; the risks related to the proposed merger of PPD by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; and other factors disclosed under the “Risk Factors” section in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on form 10-Q, which are available on our website at https://investors.ppd.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. We assume no obligation and disclaim any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or make any new forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

