ADM Unveils the Next Big Consumer Trends

Based on in-depth research from ADM’s proprietary Outside Voice SM consumer insights platform, ADM provides a breakdown of each growth space poised for takeoff in the new year. These insights are used by the world’s leading consumer brands to fuel product innovation.

ADM, a global leader in nutrition that powers many of the world’s top food, beverage, and health and wellness brands, today released its second annual list of global consumer trends.

Brad Schwan, vice president of category marketing for ADM, explains, “Consumers today continue to navigate a tumultuous environment that has uprooted every aspect of their lives. This has led forward-thinking brands to develop new solutions purpose-built to help consumers establish a sense of normality for themselves, their families and their pets. We’re seeing everything from foods, feeds and beverages that promote gut health to plant-based meat and dairy alternatives to biodegradable packaging.”

Below are the eight key consumer trends fueling current and future global growth that point the way for ADM’s innovation, renovation, and development platforms.

1. Nourishment for the Whole Self

Consumers want to be more proactive about supporting their mind and body through a balanced approach to diet and lifestyle. While this is a long-term trend, the recent global pandemic has placed renewed interest on mental well-being, with many looking for more effective ways to cope with stress and anxiety. Wholesome nutrition is one important way consumers are looking to support their holistic well-being. In fact, ADM Outside VoiceSM finds that 37% of global consumers expect the snacks they eat to improve their mental well-being.

2. Plant-based Lifestyles

A flexitarian approach to eating has become mainstream as consumers look to functional, wholesome, plant-based nutrition to support healthy, environmentally friendlier lifestyles. In fact, it is expected that alternative proteins will very likely account for 11% of the total protein market in 20352. This is being fueled, in part, by COVID-19, which has accelerated interest in plant-based, as a health-forward alternative for consumers who are paying close attention to their body’s nutritional needs. Food and beverage brands, in response, are broadening the landscape of nutrient-dense plant-based options for consumers, aiming to meet their growing demand for products that are sustainable, health and wellness oriented and safe.