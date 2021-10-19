checkAd

Healixa Inc. Retains Skyline Corporate Communications Group to Provide Investor Relations Services

New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) (“Healixa”, or the “Company”), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, is pleased to announce today that it has retained the services of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC ("Skyline") to manage its investor relations and corporate communications activities within the financial community.

Skyline, with locations in Boston and New York City, is an investor relations and corporate communications firm that provides strategic messaging and investor communications consulting services for public corporations. Skyline provides strategic assistance for companies in the financial markets and investment community by assisting them to effectively communicate their corporate message and competitive advantages. For further information regarding Skyline, please visit Skyline's website at www.skylineccg.com.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa commented: “Corporate Communications is a crucial tool in efficiently running a public company, and we believe hiring Skyline will generate significant financial community awareness and deliver value to our shareholders. Healixa believes that Skyline’s strong reputation, communications strategies, methodologies, and standards are an excellent pairing for us as we enter into a growth phase and prepare the Company for an up-listing to a higher exchange. We want to have a skilled partner working closely with us when communicating our message to the investing public.”

Skyline’s President & CEO, Scott Powell, added: “We are very excited to begin working with Healixa; a company whose focus on sustainability and innovation has brought to market disruptive technologies and products. We look forward to helping craft and share the company’s story to their existing and prospective shareholder base, as well as broaden awareness of the Company within the U.S. financial community."

About Healixa Inc.
 Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a “LaunchPad” of disruptive sustainable products.

As Healixa prepares for manufacturing its Atmospheric Water Havesting (“AWH”) devices, it has begun to source components from US companies. Recently, Healixa signed a supply agreement Letter of Intent (“LOI”) whereby Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (“SIRC”) where SIRC will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct AWH device. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com

 About Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC 
 Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC provides strategic investor relations and corporate communications advisory services to public and late-stage private companies globally. Our team has worked with scores of U.S. listed public companies from around the globe across diverse industries and various market caps. We have experience with shareholder activism and crisis communications, and also work with late-stage private companies to help prepare them to enter the public marketplace.  www.skylineccg.com

 Forward-looking Statements
 Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Healixa Inc Contact:
Bret Hedges
SVP Global Relations
 833-432-5492
invest@healixa.com

 Investor Relations Contact:
 Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Scott Powell, President
One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor
New York, NY 10020
Office: (646) 893-5835
Email: info@skylineccg.com





