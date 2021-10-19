checkAd

Xerox Holdings Corporation Plans Webcast to Discuss 2021 Third-Quarter Results

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) will host a live audio webcast with online presentation slides at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 26, to discuss the company’s 2021 third-quarter results and guidance. A news release containing this information will be issued earlier that day at 6:30 a.m. ET.

WHEN:

8 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

 

 

WHAT:

Review of Xerox’s 2021 third-quarter results

 

 

WHO:

John Visentin, vice chairman and chief executive officer, Xerox

 

Xavier Heiss, chief financial officer, Xerox

 

 

AUDIO

 

WEBCAST:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2g5vnr4e or

 

https://www.xerox.com/investor

 

 

 

Replay available.

About Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX)

For more than 100 years, Xerox has continually redefined the workplace experience. Harnessing our leadership position in office and production print technology, we've expanded into software and services to sustainably power today's workforce. From the office to industrial environments, our differentiated business solutions and financial services are designed to make every day work better for clients — no matter where that work is being done. Today, Xerox scientists and engineers are continuing our legacy of innovation with disruptive technologies in digital transformation, augmented reality, robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, Industrial Internet of Things and cleantech. Learn more at xerox.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://twitter.com/xerox, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox/, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox is a trademark of Xerox Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.




