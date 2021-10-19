Herbalife Nutrition Awards Rising Scholars for Significant Achievements in Nutrition and Public Health Research

“Scientific research is a core principle of our business, and we’re committed to supporting young scholars who wish to carry on this important work that drives innovation and sustainability in our industry,” said Mark Schissel, Chief Operations Officer at Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, in partnership with AOAC INTERNATIONAL, an international organization dedicated to setting the standard of analysis that ensures the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health, and the Korean Nutrition Society, have granted annual education scholarships and awards that support the research and education of promising, eligible students and rising scholars with a passion for nutrition, botanical science and improving public health.

In July, the first set of scholarships were awarded by AOAC INTERNATIONAL to Brittany Macintyre, a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Guelph’s bioinformatics program, and Jakub Tomasko, a Ph.D. candidate majoring in food chemistry and analysis at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague. The scholarships support continued research to improve quality standards for nutrition products, including analytical or molecular (DNA) testing, with a special emphasis in botanicals, macro- or micro-nutrients, or contaminants, which is critical to producing safe products for consumers.

Another awards program, the “Herbalife Nutrition Young Scientists Award,” provided through the Korean Nutrition Society, supports sustainable development of nutrition research by recognizing outstanding research of young university professors in Korea. At its annual conference held on October 15, this year’s award was given to Professor Bonggi Lee, Ph.D. of Pukyung National University’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition for being the best presenter during the Invited Young Scientist Research Presentation Session, for his research on vitamin C.

The Company is committed to a 5-year sponsorship of scholarships through AOAC INTERNATIONAL and awards for rising scholars through the Korean Nutrition Society.

In addition to the financial support awarded, AOAC INTERNATIONAL scholarship recipients will each also receive an all-expense paid trip to Herbalife Nutrition’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA to present their research.

For more information, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501 (c) (3), independent, non-profit association and voluntary organization for the development of consensus standards, which was founded in 1884 for the search for suitable scientifically sound solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical forum Standards. The AOAC Official Analysis Methods Database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and promote trade. More information is available at www.aoac.org.

About the Korean Nutrition Society

The Korean Nutrition Society was founded in 1967 with the commitment to develop and improve public health and nutrition. The Society is the only Korean pan-nutrition society to be a member of the International Union of Nutritional Sciences, IUNS and Federation Asian Nutrition Societies, FANS. The members are highly active in interdisciplinary fields and are making a great contribution to the growth of Korean Nutrition. Members include professors and scholars in nutrition, natural sciences, medicine, pharmacology, agriculture, biology, and biochemistry; and undergraduate, graduate students of the field, libraries of domestic universities and industries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005472/en/