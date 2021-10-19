checkAd

Herbalife Nutrition Awards Rising Scholars for Significant Achievements in Nutrition and Public Health Research

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  15   |   |   

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, in partnership with AOAC INTERNATIONAL, an international organization dedicated to setting the standard of analysis that ensures the safety and integrity of foods and other products that impact public health, and the Korean Nutrition Society, have granted annual education scholarships and awards that support the research and education of promising, eligible students and rising scholars with a passion for nutrition, botanical science and improving public health.

“Scientific research is a core principle of our business, and we’re committed to supporting young scholars who wish to carry on this important work that drives innovation and sustainability in our industry,” said Mark Schissel, Chief Operations Officer at Herbalife Nutrition.

In July, the first set of scholarships were awarded by AOAC INTERNATIONAL to Brittany Macintyre, a Ph.D. candidate in the University of Guelph’s bioinformatics program, and Jakub Tomasko, a Ph.D. candidate majoring in food chemistry and analysis at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague. The scholarships support continued research to improve quality standards for nutrition products, including analytical or molecular (DNA) testing, with a special emphasis in botanicals, macro- or micro-nutrients, or contaminants, which is critical to producing safe products for consumers.

Another awards program, the “Herbalife Nutrition Young Scientists Award,” provided through the Korean Nutrition Society, supports sustainable development of nutrition research by recognizing outstanding research of young university professors in Korea. At its annual conference held on October 15, this year’s award was given to Professor Bonggi Lee, Ph.D. of Pukyung National University’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition for being the best presenter during the Invited Young Scientist Research Presentation Session, for his research on vitamin C.

The Company is committed to a 5-year sponsorship of scholarships through AOAC INTERNATIONAL and awards for rising scholars through the Korean Nutrition Society.

In addition to the financial support awarded, AOAC INTERNATIONAL scholarship recipients will each also receive an all-expense paid trip to Herbalife Nutrition’s headquarters in Los Angeles, CA to present their research.

For more information, visit www.IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

About AOAC INTERNATIONAL

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a globally recognized, 501 (c) (3), independent, non-profit association and voluntary organization for the development of consensus standards, which was founded in 1884 for the search for suitable scientifically sound solutions through the development of microbiological and chemical forum Standards. The AOAC Official Analysis Methods Database is used by food scientists around the world to facilitate public health and safety and promote trade. More information is available at www.aoac.org.

About the Korean Nutrition Society

The Korean Nutrition Society was founded in 1967 with the commitment to develop and improve public health and nutrition. The Society is the only Korean pan-nutrition society to be a member of the International Union of Nutritional Sciences, IUNS and Federation Asian Nutrition Societies, FANS. The members are highly active in interdisciplinary fields and are making a great contribution to the growth of Korean Nutrition. Members include professors and scholars in nutrition, natural sciences, medicine, pharmacology, agriculture, biology, and biochemistry; and undergraduate, graduate students of the field, libraries of domestic universities and industries.

Herbalife Nutrition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Herbalife Nutrition Awards Rising Scholars for Significant Achievements in Nutrition and Public Health Research Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, in partnership with AOAC INTERNATIONAL, an international organization dedicated to setting the standard of analysis that ensures the safety and integrity of foods and other products that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.10.21Herbalife Nutrition Honors Partners Who Are Helping End World Hunger Through “Nutrition for Zero Hunger” Initiative
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.09.21Celebrate #NationalShakeMonth: Celebrity Chef Stuart O’Keeffe to Judge the Herbalife Nutrition Shake Challenge 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.09.21Herbalife Nutrition Earns Better Business Bureau A+ Rating
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten