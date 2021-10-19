Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. Reports Revenue Increases of Over 400% Over Same Period Prior Year as Shown in 2nd Quarter SEC Filing

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., ( OTCPK:AITX ), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the period ended August 31, 2021. AITX is a ‘full SEC reporting’ company that files detailed annual and quarterly reports as prepared by a PCAOB registered firm and reviewed by an independent auditor.

A sampling of the many AITX, its subsidiaries RAD, RAD-G and RAD-M, developments in the 2nd quarter of FY 2022. Included are two new apps, RAD Light My Way and RAD AR (Augmented Reality), plus the announcement of the RAD 3.0 product line. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The first half of our fiscal year saw continued progress, development, plus exponential sales growth,” said Steve Reinharz, President and CEO of AITX. “Both subscription revenues and sales revenues saw dramatic increases year over year.”

Key Takeaways from the 10-Q Filing

AITX Financials

The Company completed actions to eliminate almost all of its dilutive financial instruments as follows: 1. Substantially all of the convertible debt has been paid or converted; 2. The number of Series F convertible preferred Shares were reduced; 3. An agreement was reached amongst all Series F shareholders not to convert their shares prior to August 2023, unless there is an uplisting of the Company’s stock or an asset sale.

Unless subsequent events reinstate a dilutive financial instrument, none of which are under consideration, the number of outstanding shares of the company will only grow as a result of actions related to the effective and current S-3.

Device parts inventory (on hand) as of August 31, 2021 at $488K, up from $25K as of August 31, 2020, an increase of 1,852%. This increase supports both organic growth, inventory for fast delivery, and support for an expanding sales pipeline.

Research and Development spending fiscal YTD August 31, 2021 at $1,334K, up from the previous FY period of $190K, a 602% increase. The increase supports investments in new project development, increased engineering, programming resources, and other R&D initiatives.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) Sales Growth

The Company reports that for the quarter ended August 31, 2021, AITX’s second quarter of fiscal year 2022, device subscription revenues, referred to as Recurring Monthly Revenue (RMR), increased 69% over the same period of the prior year. Six month total revenues, including all sales and subscriptions, increased 404% over the prior fiscal year’s period.