checkAd

Moosejaw Opens Retail Store in Bentonville, Marking First Location in Arkansas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Walmart-owned Moosejaw, a leading retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, is opening the doors to its first physical store in Arkansas October 21. The store is located in Bentonville, just blocks from where Sam Walton opened Walton’s 5 & 10 in 1950. Nearly 20 new associates will be employed at the store.

Moosejaw, which was acquired by Walmart in 2017, carries top outdoors brands like Rocky Mountain and Burton for bike and snow enthusiasts, as well as well-known apparel and footwear labels such as The North Face, Prana, Columbia and Keen. Customers will shop from a selection of adult and kid offerings at the store. The Bentonville location is 6,000 square feet, making it the second largest Moosejaw store in the country. The size will allow the retailer space to offer an expanded assortment that includes bikes and snowsports equipment and tuning services.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Walmart Inc.!
Short
Basispreis 153,91€
Hebel 11,51
Ask 0,83
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 131,22€
Hebel 10,77
Ask 1,13
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

“Bentonville has become one of the top mountain biking destinations in the US, so we wanted to be there and bring cool brands like Evil and Rocky Mountain Bikes to the area,” said Eoin Comerford, Moosejaw CEO. “We were particularly attracted to downtown due to the proximity to the trails and ongoing revitalization and investment in pedestrian malls, hotels and more. Our backpacking and snow sports assortment will also fill gaps in the local market. The Ozarks are right in our backyard and world class skiing is a two-hour flight away.”

The acquisition of Moosejaw represents Walmart’s broader commitment to continue to deliver an expanded assortment of high-quality items to customers shopping online.

This will be Moosejaw’s twelfth physical location and is complemented by a robust online shopping platform. The new store is located at 111 South Main Street in Bentonville. The store will be open Monday – Saturday: 10am-8pm, and Sunday: 11am-6pm, and will offer curbside pickup and orders by phone. Customer can also schedule appointments for bike tuning services including tube changes, cable installs, and brake adjustments.

A grand opening will be held from October 29 – 30 to celebrate the opening of Moosejaw’s doors. The event will include fun activities for customers, swag giveaways, and opportunities to win prizes.

About Moosejaw

About Moosejaw: Founded in 1992, Moosejaw is a leading online active outdoor retailer with a large web presence as well as 12 physical stores. It carries more than 500 brands, including The North Face, Marmot, Fjallraven and includes an extensive assortment of apparel and gear for climbing, hiking, camping, snow sports, yoga, water sports and biking. Acquired by Walmart in 2017, Moosejaw is headquartered in Madison Heights, Michigan.

About Walmart

About Walmart Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

Walmart Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moosejaw Opens Retail Store in Bentonville, Marking First Location in Arkansas Walmart-owned Moosejaw, a leading retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, is opening the doors to its first physical store in Arkansas October 21. The store is located in Bentonville, just blocks from where Sam Walton opened Walton’s 5 & …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrWalmart Selects Spartanburg County for New High-Tech Grocery Distribution Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Walmart Announces 2021 Return of “Black Friday Deals for Days,” This Time with Special Early Access for Walmart+ Members
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21US-Verkehrsminister: Probleme bei Lieferketten könnten noch anhalten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 41/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
15.10.21Walmart Selects Transcarent To Provide Go-to-Market Solution for Self-Insured Employers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.10.21Walmart To Participate in KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Weltweite Lieferengpässe - Hafen von Los Angeles geht in Dauerbetrieb
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10.10.215 schockierende Aktien, die 2021 auf der Verliererliste stehen
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
08.10.21Sam’s Club Unveils Plans for Holiday Shopping Season
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.10.21The Home Depot Teams Up with Walmart GoLocal to Enhance Local Delivery Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten