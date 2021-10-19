Moosejaw Opens Retail Store in Bentonville, Marking First Location in Arkansas

Moosejaw, which was acquired by Walmart in 2017, carries top outdoors brands like Rocky Mountain and Burton for bike and snow enthusiasts, as well as well-known apparel and footwear labels such as The North Face, Prana, Columbia and Keen. Customers will shop from a selection of adult and kid offerings at the store. The Bentonville location is 6,000 square feet, making it the second largest Moosejaw store in the country. The size will allow the retailer space to offer an expanded assortment that includes bikes and snowsports equipment and tuning services.

Walmart-owned Moosejaw, a leading retailer specializing in outdoor gear and apparel, is opening the doors to its first physical store in Arkansas October 21. The store is located in Bentonville, just blocks from where Sam Walton opened Walton’s 5 & 10 in 1950. Nearly 20 new associates will be employed at the store.

“Bentonville has become one of the top mountain biking destinations in the US, so we wanted to be there and bring cool brands like Evil and Rocky Mountain Bikes to the area,” said Eoin Comerford, Moosejaw CEO. “We were particularly attracted to downtown due to the proximity to the trails and ongoing revitalization and investment in pedestrian malls, hotels and more. Our backpacking and snow sports assortment will also fill gaps in the local market. The Ozarks are right in our backyard and world class skiing is a two-hour flight away.”

The acquisition of Moosejaw represents Walmart’s broader commitment to continue to deliver an expanded assortment of high-quality items to customers shopping online.

This will be Moosejaw’s twelfth physical location and is complemented by a robust online shopping platform. The new store is located at 111 South Main Street in Bentonville. The store will be open Monday – Saturday: 10am-8pm, and Sunday: 11am-6pm, and will offer curbside pickup and orders by phone. Customer can also schedule appointments for bike tuning services including tube changes, cable installs, and brake adjustments.

A grand opening will be held from October 29 – 30 to celebrate the opening of Moosejaw’s doors. The event will include fun activities for customers, swag giveaways, and opportunities to win prizes.

