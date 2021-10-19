checkAd

Ontex Announces Details for Its Q3 2021 Trading Update and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its Q3 2021 trading update at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Management will host a webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:00 am CET/09:00 am UK.

Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up.

https://channel.royalcast.com/ontexgroup/#!/ontexgroup/20211028_1

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands such as BBTips, BioBaby, Pompom, Bigfral, Canbebe, Canped, ID and Serenity, as well as leading retailer brands. Employing some 10,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 21 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid. To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Wertpapier


04.10.21Ontex Announces Cash Payment of €81 Million Received From Arbitration Settlement Regarding the Acquisition of Its Brazilian Business in 2017
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten