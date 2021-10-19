Ontex Announces Details for Its Q3 2021 Trading Update and Webcast

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX), a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care, will release its Q3 2021 trading update at 7:00 am CET/6:00 am UK on Thursday, October 28, 2021 .

Click on the link below to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up.

https://channel.royalcast.com/ontexgroup/#!/ontexgroup/20211028_1

A replay of the webcast will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation, and remain available on the same link for one year.

