Chase and Southwest Airlines Expand Benefits for Southwest Rapid Rewards Cardmembers

Today, Chase and Southwest Airlines Co. in their 25 th year of partnership, announced enhanced benefits to their lineup of award-winning* Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Cards . Consumer and business Cardmembers now have even more rewards categories to earn Rapid Rewards points, new and enhanced benefits that provide an elevated travel experience, and inflight savings – with no increase to annual fees.

The same great cards now come with more to love: more points, more benefits, and more possibilities.

With these exclusive benefits, customers can now earn on everyday spend categories such as select streaming services, local transit and commuting including rideshare. Southwest Plus and Premier Cardmembers now have the ability to enjoy two EarlyBird Check-In credits per year, and Premier and Priority Cardmembers have the ability to spend their way to A-List status. Cardmembers can enjoy these new perks in addition to their existing benefits, such as Anniversary Points, accelerated earn on Southwest purchases, and points on every purchase made with their card.

To celebrate the addition of the new benefits, new consumer Cardmembers can earn up to 100,000 Rapid Rewards points now through Dec. 7, 2021, for most channels – the best points offer ever for Southwest Rapid Rewards consumer Credit Cards:

New consumer Cardmembers can earn 50,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $2,000 in the first three months of account opening, and an additional 50,000 points after spending $12,000 in the first twelve months from account opening

In addition, new business Cardmembers have the ability to earn up to 80,000 Rapid Rewards points:

New Performance Business Cardmembers can earn 80,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $5,000 in the first three months

New Premier Business Cardmembers can earn 60,000 Rapid Rewards points after spending $3,000 in the first three months

“We’re thrilled to enhance our partnership with Chase by bringing more benefits than ever before to our award-winning Rapid Rewards Credit Card program, and continuing to offer the best travel products to our Cardmembers,” said Jonathan Clarkson, Southwest Airlines Managing Director of Loyalty, Partnerships, and Products. “With perks like EarlyBird Check-in, Tier Qualifying Points toward A-List status, 25% back on inflight purchases, as well as expanded benefits to categories like local transit and commuting purchases, we’re giving Cardmembers more out of their everyday travel and spending for future adventures.”