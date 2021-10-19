checkAd

Avid Expands IP Content Sources for Live TV Content Workflows to Include Sony and TVU Networks

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:09  |  57   |   |   

Content contribution from any SRT or RTMP enabled device into Avid production environments now possible

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the interoperability of Sony and TVU Networks IP-connected devices with MediaCentral | Stream to dramatically expand the pool of journalists, producers and other production resources who can contribute live streams from anywhere for news and remote live production workflows. MediaCentral | Stream is a rapidly deployed, software-only solution that immediately opens the MediaCentral platform to contributions over IP from sources anywhere using any device. 

With MediaCentral | Stream, production teams can easily ingest multiple incoming IP streams in on-premises and cloud-based scenarios without changes or interruptions to their existing workflows. Users can preview incoming IP streams, record them in production-ready formats, or edit an incoming stream simultaneous with its recording to create stories for digital distribution and linear broadcast. With end-to-end encryption and authentication processes, teams achieve simple, secure and reliable contribution from any camera, encoder and mobile device running Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) or Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP), including products from Sony and TVU Networks in addition to those from Haivision, Teradek, LiveU, and other third-parties.

“News and other live TV production teams can escalate volume and speed with reliable, secure IP content ingest from any device, anywhere, at any time through MediaCentral l Stream,” said Raul Alba, Director of Solutions Marketing, Media and Cloud at Avid. “Avid’s customers continue to rely on Sony and TVU in the field and it’s crucial to boost productions with our seamless interoperability. We’re taking an open approach based on common protocols with a strategy to add more in the future, so customers can bring more content contributors into their live productions.”

“We're proud to play a key role in helping the industry’s most creative production teams simplify the many complex processes involved in remote IP contributions,” said Martin Lindsay, Product Manager at Sony. "With Sony's network connected camcorders, RTMP streams can deliver content quickly and securely into the Avid MediaCentral | Stream environment.”

“With Covid-19 still pervasive, we’ll surely be seeing more crews having to lend their talents remotely,” said Paul Shen, CEO at TVU Networks. “We believe that a data-driven media supply chain is what broadcasters need to be able to serve their audiences on all platforms. This integration allows TVU and Avid to not only reliably deliver raw material in real-time, but to deliver it with the metadata needed to really reinvent workflows for our clients.”

MediaCentral | Stream is available with a MediaCentral subscription. For more information, please visit MediaCentral | Stream on Avid.com. Join Avid’s October 21 webinar MediaCentral | Stream: Working with Third-Party Devices and hear also from Sony, TVU Networks, Teradek and Matrox.

About Avid
Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid NEXIS, MediaCentral, iNEWS, AirSpeed, Sibelius, Avid VENUE, FastServe, and Maestro. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, connect with Avid on FacebookInstagram, TwitterYouTubeLinkedIn, or subscribe to Avid Blogs.

2021 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Media Composer | First, Media Composer | Ultimate, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts
Avid
Dave Smith
david.smith@avid.com
978.502.9607

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)  
avid@rlyl.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Avid Expands IP Content Sources for Live TV Content Workflows to Include Sony and TVU Networks Content contribution from any SRT or RTMP enabled device into Avid production environments now possibleBURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Avid (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the interoperability of Sony and TVU Networks …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...