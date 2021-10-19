Tyler Technologies and Subsidiary NIC Maine Recognized as Best Places to Work in Maine

Tyler announced the pending acquisition of NIC in February 2021 and completed the acquisition in April 2021. Because of this, Tyler and NIC were considered separate companies during part of this year, leading them to be assessed as individual entities.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) and subsidiary NIC Maine have been named as two of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Maine , with NIC Maine named as the top best place to work in the “Small Employer Category,” which includes companies that have between 15-49 U.S. employees. This year marks the 14 th time that Tyler has been included on the list and NIC Maine’s fifth time on the list. Tyler was ranked in the “Large Employer Category,” which includes companies with more than 250 U.S. employees.

“Tyler is honored to once again be named as a best place to work in Maine,” said Kelley Shimansky, chief human resources officer for Tyler. “We are proud of the continued growth of our team in Maine and especially the strength of our culture, maintained so well by our team as many worked remotely during the pandemic.”

“NIC Maine is thrilled to be recognized as the top small employer in the state,” said Dan Andrews, general manager of NIC Maine. “Like Tyler, NIC Maine has had a strong presence in the state for many years. We have quite a bit of local pride, which is underscored by the technology we provide within the state of Maine.”

This year, 100 companies met the criteria of a best place to work. Tyler and NIC Maine joined leading Maine employers representing industries including technology, healthcare, banking, and construction. Tyler has more than 1,200 employees in Maine across its offices in Bangor, Falmouth, and Yarmouth, where the company’s ERP Division is based. NIC Maine is located in Augusta and has 23 employees. Since 1999, the office has developed 200 digital government solutions which process more than 4 million transactions annually for the state of Maine.

Companies from across Maine entered the two-part process to determine the best places to work list. The first part consisted of a third-party evaluation of each company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience. Best Companies Group managed the survey process and analyzed the data to determine the final rankings.

The Best Places to Work in Maine awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management – Maine State Council and Best Companies Group.

About Tyler Technologies and NIC

Acquired by Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) on April 21, 2021, NIC is a leader in digital government solutions and payments, partnering with government to deliver user-friendly digital services that make it easier and more efficient to interact with government. NIC and Tyler are united in their mission to empower public sector entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005083/en/