Airgain Sets Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5 00 p.m. ET

19.10.2021, 15:15  |  17   |   |   

Airgain, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time)

Please follow the below web address to register for the Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call. Upon registering, you will be provided call details and a unique ID. There will be a reminder email sent out to all registered participants.

Registration: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9027/airgain-q3- ...

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day until December 7, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: (866) 813 9403 or (929) 458 6194
International replay dial-in: +44 204 525 0658
Conference ID: 310211

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Airgain’s mission is to connect the world through advanced antenna systems and integrated wireless solutions. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain’s technologies are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Through its pedigree in the design, integration, and testing of high performance embedded antenna technology, Airgain has become a leading provider to the residential WLAN market, supplying to leading carriers, OEMs, ODMs, and chipset manufacturers who depend on Airgain to achieve their wireless performance goals. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.09.21Airgain Launches High Power Fixed Wireless Access AirgainConnect Solutions for Robust Broadband Communications in Public Safety and Utility Applications
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten