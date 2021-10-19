checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company to Focus on A88CBD Growth Strategy in California in Response to Assembly Bill 45

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage company, announced today that it will begin sales in California of its 6 new A88CDB functional waters after passage of Assembly Bill 45 in the Golden State. The 6 natural, functional A88CBD waters—Relax, Refresh, Resistance, Relief, Reenergize, and Rest—will be sold through A88 Infused Products Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The product’s innovative packaging utilizes a pressurized Vessl closure containing 25mg of CBD and the other functional vitamins and ingredients, which freshly infuse at 110psi into the alkaline water as the consumer twists open the bottle. Californians will be able to enjoy A88CBD before the end of the year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005450/en/

With the passage of Assembly Bill 45, A88CBD functional waters will soon be available in California. (Photo: Business Wire)

With the passage of Assembly Bill 45, A88CBD functional waters will soon be available in California. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For nine years, Alkaline88 has been a top-selling alkaline water in California with an extensive retail footprint in virtually all major and independent supermarkets. In more recent years, we’ve also seen a rapidly expanding C-Store presence in the Golden State. Over the last two weeks we have successfully launched our 6 functional A88CBD waters at two major trade shows. The Vessl technology and AB45 both created buzz at both shows,” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “Hundreds of buyers came to see us, many of whom already know and trust Alkaline88 for providing great products and great service. The positive reputation our performance has earned us throughout California will give us a huge competitive advantage with these buyers as we enter into the functional CBD water space.”

“We have begun to receive orders from a number of major retailers in California. Response from buyers has been exceptional and we expect to be on store shelves soon. Since 2018, we have been working diligently to make sure our A88CBD beverages are the best in the country. Not only do we have ‘fresher ingredients and fresher flavor,’ but our manufacturing practices and formulations meet or exceed the California regulatory requirements,” continued Mr. Wright. “With our delicious taste, our 25mg of hemp-derived CBD and functional ingredients in each bottle, and the Vessl technology, we expect to gain a significant share of the CBD beverage market in California. As the regulatory landscape changes to allow the rest of the country to open up to CBD beverages, A88CBD will lead the way.”

