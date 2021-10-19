checkAd

SGH Releases 2020 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SGH) announces the release of the SGH 2020 ESG Report summarizing the company’s performance on several key environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) issues and highlighting its commitment to a sustainable future and a better world.

SMART Global Holdings (SGH) released its SGH 2020 ESG Report summarizing the company’s performance on several key environmental, social and governance issues and highlighting SGH's commitment to a sustainable future and a better world. (Photo: Business Wire)

The SGH 2020 ESG Report summarizes the company's calendar year 2020 sustainability performance and outlines future impact goals. This transparent view into the company’s operations, changes, and improvements over the past year illustrates the company’s commitment to its global responsibilities. The report was prepared in alignment with the Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards for Semiconductors and Hardware industries and guided by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and can be viewed on sghcorp.com at the following link.

In a year of unprecedented macro challenges – from the COVID-19 pandemic to supply constraints – SGH prioritized the health and safety of its employees and the geographies in which it operates. Around the world, SGH employees stepped up to support their communities during the pandemic. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in the U.S., SGH donated N95 masks, surgical masks and gloves to local hospitals, fire stations and veteran centers. In Brazil, SGH donated 3,000 masks and 262 packages of surgical aprons. In Malaysia, it contributed critical medical equipment, including sanitizers, test kits and personal protective equipment to the intensive care units of local hospitals.

“During these unprecedented times, we remain focused on our commitment to creating a sustainable future and making a difference in the world we all share,” said SGH President and CEO Mark Adams. “To continue our progress, we have established goals with regard to climate action, diversity and inclusion, and governance.”

The SGH goals in these areas are as follows:

Climate Action

Achieve a total of 75% renewable energy at our global operations by 2025 compared to our current level which is greater than 60%.

Diversity and Inclusion

Implement and fund activities and programs to drive recruitment, career support, and community building for underrepresented groups.

Governance

Commit to transparently reporting on our ESG program and engage with stakeholders to integrate feedback and seek continuous improvement on our ESG performance.

With an energized focus on ESG, a culture that values people fist, acting with purpose, driving progress, and delivering results – SGH is paving a path for positive change.

About SGH

At SGH, our diverse family of companies is united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline, and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across high-performance computing, wireless and embedded technologies, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers across enterprise, government and manufacturing.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at sghcorp.com.

Wertpapier


