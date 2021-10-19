Cyclo Therapeutics Recognizes Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month Highlighting Need for Broader Awareness and Support for Research to Find a Treatment

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today joins with the global Niemann-Pick Disease community in recognizing Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month, an initiative to build broader awareness of the impact this disease has on patients, families, and caregivers across the globe.

“As a company dedicated to advancing research to develop a treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), we are honored to commemorate Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month and join with the entire community in reinforcing the critical need for broader disease awareness, more services for families and caregivers, and support for research that can lead to the first approved therapy in the U.S. for a community in desperate need of treatment options,” said Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “We also acknowledge the many leaders from the NPC community who have joined in efforts to share their stories and have made the important decision to participate in clinical research.”