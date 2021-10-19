Cyclo Therapeutics Recognizes Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month Highlighting Need for Broader Awareness and Support for Research to Find a Treatment
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today joins with the global Niemann-Pick Disease community in recognizing Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month, an initiative to build broader awareness of the impact this disease has on patients, families, and caregivers across the globe.
“As a company dedicated to advancing research to develop a treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C (NPC), we are honored to commemorate Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month and join with the entire community in reinforcing the critical need for broader disease awareness, more services for families and caregivers, and support for research that can lead to the first approved therapy in the U.S. for a community in desperate need of treatment options,” said Scott Fine, CEO of Cyclo Therapeutics. “We also acknowledge the many leaders from the NPC community who have joined in efforts to share their stories and have made the important decision to participate in clinical research.”
NPC is a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disorder characterized by abnormal accumulation of cholesterol in cells. Symptoms of the disease include enlarged liver or spleen, difficulties with motor skills, speech, swallowing and feeding as well as cognitive impairment.
In honor of Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month, Cyclo Therapeutics will be engaging in several initiatives to help raise awareness and provide information on research and support for patients and families. These include:
- Participation in an informational webinar in collaboration with the National Niemann-Pick Disease Foundation (NNPDF) to provide an update on the Company’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, TransportNPC, that is currently enrolling patients at treatment centers in the U.S. and around the world. A replay of this event is available at www.nnpdf.org.
- The launch of NPCspotlight.com, a new website with information about the disease and perspectives from patients and others about living with NPC.
- A community newsletter with updates on progress in the Company’s research efforts.
“We have heard from so many patients and families about how much they need a treatment to be available for NPC, and Niemann-Pick Disease Awareness Month is an important time to renew our focus on moving promising research forward,” said Lisa Kjems, MD, PhD, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are very grateful to all of the patients and families who are supporting our efforts to develop a treatment for NPC. Their bravery and dedication inspire our work every day.”
