checkAd

Amazon Music Brings Spatial Audio to More Customers Than Ever Before

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:10  |  20   |   |   

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Today, Amazon Music announced that subscribers to its Unlimited tier can now stream music mixed in spatial audio on more devices than ever before, including iOS and Android devices with their existing headphones—no special equipment required—and on select devices that support Alexa Cast. Originally introduced to Amazon Music customers in 2019, spatial audio puts the listener inside of the music, with an immersive, multidimensional audio experience. Beginning today, customers can hear new releases from artists including FINNEAS, Lil Nas X, and Remi Wolf with unparalleled space, clarity, and depth to the music—no upgrade required. Learn more at amazon.com/unlimited.

“We’ve always believed that the highest-quality audio possible should be the norm for streaming music, and that’s why today, we’re making spatial audio available to our customers without any special equipment needed, and no upgrade required,” said Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music. “We can’t wait for even more fans around the world to be able to hear the vibrancy and nuance of music in spatial audio with just their favorite headphones, and discover new details in the albums they love for the very first time.”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Amazon.com Inc.!
Long
Basispreis 3.225,47€
Hebel 14,56
Ask 1,88
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3.685,18€
Hebel 14,42
Ask 2,21
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Amazon Music subscribers can hear brand-new albums in spatial audio, including Remi Wolf’s debut album Juno, FINNEAS’ recently released album Optimist, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s fourth album Surrender, out this Friday. Starting today, fans can also hear Alicia Keys’ full catalog in 360 Reality Audio, including classic albums like Songs in A Minor and Girl on Fire. In November, Amazon Music will exclusively release Mercury – Act 1 (Amazon Music Live), a brand-new EP from Imagine Dragons, mixed in Dolby Atmos. The five-track EP features music from the band’s album release livestream, which was recorded from the rooftop of the Amazon Music office in Brooklyn.

"We recorded our new album Mercury - Act I with Rick Rubin at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, and it's great to have a new avenue for people to experience the space and depth in those rooms through these new Dolby Atmos mixes,” said Imagine Dragons. “We're excited to share our first acoustic live EP of some of these tracks, that we recorded with Amazon Music.”

“Over the last year, my engineer Ann Mincieli and I worked passionately to reimagine my catalog in 360 Reality Audio, a process that found us poring through music we love endlessly!” said Alicia Keys. “Making these spatial audio mixes revealed unforgettable moments—little details that define a song but tend to hide in the mix. I’m so proud of the results, and I can’t wait for you to fall in love all over again with my music in 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music.”

Seite 1 von 2
Amazon.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: AMAZON - geht es wieder aufwärts?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amazon Music Brings Spatial Audio to More Customers Than Ever Before (NASDAQ: AMZN) Today, Amazon Music announced that subscribers to its Unlimited tier can now stream music mixed in spatial audio on more devices than ever before, including iOS and Android devices with their existing headphones—no special equipment …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12:00 UhrAmazon’s 2021 Small Business Empowerment Report Reveals Third-Party Sellers Have Created More than 1.8 Million U.S. Jobs
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10:03 UhrBritische Handelskette Tesco eröffnet ersten Supermarkt ohne Kassen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs With Thousands Available in the Minneapolis/St. Paul Metro Area
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs to Help Deliver Great Holiday Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Bitcoin, Coinbase, Amazon, Netflix, BioNTech, Disney, Bank of America, Plug, Ballard - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
18.10.21Söllners Hot Stock Report: "Überraschung" JinkoSolar, Plug Power, Bitcoin, Amazon, Valneva, BioNTech, Tesla, VW, Varta, SDI
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 6,200 Seasonal Jobs in Cities and Towns Across Arizona
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs to Help Deliver Great Holiday Experiences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 23,000 jobs Across Cities and Towns in California
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21Amazon Hiring for 150,000 Seasonal Jobs With 4,500 Available in Cities and Towns Across Illinois
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten