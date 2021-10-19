Amazon Music Brings Spatial Audio to More Customers Than Ever Before

“We’ve always believed that the highest-quality audio possible should be the norm for streaming music, and that’s why today, we’re making spatial audio available to our customers without any special equipment needed, and no upgrade required,” said Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music. “We can’t wait for even more fans around the world to be able to hear the vibrancy and nuance of music in spatial audio with just their favorite headphones, and discover new details in the albums they love for the very first time.”

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Today, Amazon Music announced that subscribers to its Unlimited tier can now stream music mixed in spatial audio on more devices than ever before, including iOS and Android devices with their existing headphones—no special equipment required—and on select devices that support Alexa Cast. Originally introduced to Amazon Music customers in 2019, spatial audio puts the listener inside of the music, with an immersive, multidimensional audio experience. Beginning today, customers can hear new releases from artists including FINNEAS, Lil Nas X, and Remi Wolf with unparalleled space, clarity, and depth to the music—no upgrade required. Learn more at amazon.com/unlimited .

Amazon Music subscribers can hear brand-new albums in spatial audio, including Remi Wolf’s debut album Juno, FINNEAS’ recently released album Optimist, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s fourth album Surrender, out this Friday. Starting today, fans can also hear Alicia Keys’ full catalog in 360 Reality Audio, including classic albums like Songs in A Minor and Girl on Fire. In November, Amazon Music will exclusively release Mercury – Act 1 (Amazon Music Live), a brand-new EP from Imagine Dragons, mixed in Dolby Atmos. The five-track EP features music from the band’s album release livestream, which was recorded from the rooftop of the Amazon Music office in Brooklyn.

"We recorded our new album Mercury - Act I with Rick Rubin at Shangri-La studios in Malibu, and it's great to have a new avenue for people to experience the space and depth in those rooms through these new Dolby Atmos mixes,” said Imagine Dragons. “We're excited to share our first acoustic live EP of some of these tracks, that we recorded with Amazon Music.”

“Over the last year, my engineer Ann Mincieli and I worked passionately to reimagine my catalog in 360 Reality Audio, a process that found us poring through music we love endlessly!” said Alicia Keys. “Making these spatial audio mixes revealed unforgettable moments—little details that define a song but tend to hide in the mix. I’m so proud of the results, and I can’t wait for you to fall in love all over again with my music in 360 Reality Audio on Amazon Music.”