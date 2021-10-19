checkAd

Liquid Media Unveils Predictive Analytics and Announces Strategic Partnership with Slated

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:15  |  20   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc. (“Slated”), further enhancing the Company’s analytic and optimization capabilities and Liquid’s four-phase solution engine, which is designed to drive sustainable growth for independent intellectual property (IP) owners and producers.

Further strengthening the critical first phase of the Liquid solution engine, Liquid and Slated are partnering to bring objective analysis to producers and other creative professionals using data analytics to measure the strength of a production’s talent and producing team, the quality of the script or screener and to optimize the potential for financial returns. Additionally, Slated will be offering its newly launched Screening Analysis virtual test screening service, which helps filmmakers optimize their films in post production and match completed films to the right distributors.

“Our partnership will enhance the incredibly important intelligence aspect of our four-phase business solution engine,” said Ron Thomson, CEO of Liquid Media. “Slated’s scoring system incorporates machine learning techniques and modern data science to evaluate and advance all aspects of a production, including the script, actors, production team, project financials, potential worldwide box office revenues and more. This objective, next-generation statistical analysis helps de-risk projects and predictively models how well they will perform, whether on traditional TV, streaming platforms or as a theatrical release to cinemas around the world.”

Liquid is adopting the Slated scoring system under the non-exclusive partnership agreement, as well as other services and tools from Slated to independently and objectively evaluate the development-readiness of select film, TV and other professional video content submitted to Liquid by third parties.

“Slated has been looking forward to this partnership since Ron first laid out his growth strategy for Liquid earlier this year,” said Tim Wesley, CEO of Slated. “We’re thrilled to make Slated’s Scoring System plus other services and tools available to Liquid’s projects, as well as introducing projects from Slated’s marketplace to Liquid’s ecosystem.”

Creative professionals and teams working with Liquid will receive preferential pricing for their project analysis through the Slated partnership, as well as critical insights to improve odds and an outlined path to next steps.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Liquid Media Unveils Predictive Analytics and Announces Strategic Partnership with Slated VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company,” “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) today announced a strategic partnership with Slated, Inc. (“Slated”), further enhancing the Company’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...