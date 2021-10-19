As Crypto Prices Reach for New Highs, DigiMax Strategy Continues to Strengthen

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to provide an update on several of the new initiatives it has engaged in the past several months, and an outlook on what lies …

DigiMax has embarked on several seemingly disparate projects that are now converging into a strong performing set of Artificial Intelligence assets, and a growing network of key partnerships that are starting to accelerate the growth of these assets.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / DIGIMAX GLOBAL INC. (the " Company " or " DigiMax ") (CSE:DIGI) is pleased to provide an update on several of the new initiatives it has engaged in the past several months, and an outlook on what lies ahead.

A brief description of these follows:

CryptoHawk

After its first three stellar months of performance commencing with the launch June 1, 2021 in which gains of more than 50% were demonstrated for BTC and more than half that for ETH, CryptoHawk did appear to have a few hiccups in September. These have been more than offset in October and the prediction tool is continuing to provide extraordinary return opportunities.

Added to this, the DigiMax team has developed a trading strategy that it has shared with its subscribers through webinars that it calls "Modulation." By waiting for a preset price flow after an indicator is published, CryptoHawk performance has been demonstrated to be nearly doubled in most months. Modulation also has the effect of cutting the number of trades by approximately 50%.

A recent combined management and external study of CryptoHawk's (and including its predecessor CryptoDivine, together herein referred to as "CryptoHawk") Artificial Intelligence for predicting trading performance using published trading signals suggests that since January 1, 2021, an investment of $100,000 would be worth more than $1 million as of October 15, 2021 trading in Bitcoin and more than $5,000,000 trading in ETH. According to the study, these results could be achieved by re-investing all profits from each trade into the next trade, trading long and short, and using the Modulation method DigiMax has developed.

As subscribers are learning how simple, and less stressful, it is to use this Modulation method, CryptoHawk is becoming a very profitable tool even for the average investor. Potentially even more enticing than the returns, is the fact that the monthly variability in returns is actually very low. CryptoHawk is fully achieving its goal of "harnessing the high volatility of cryptocurrencies, while delivery high, but stable, monthly returns to the investor.