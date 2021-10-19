checkAd

First Wave BioPharma Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 2a PASSPORT Trial of FW-ICI-AC as Treatment for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Associated Colitis

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave BioPharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reviewed the Investigational New Drug (IND) application and provided a “Study May Proceed” letter for the Company’s Phase 2a PASSPORT trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a treatment for Grade 1 and Grade 2 colitis and diarrhea in oncology patients receiving treatment with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). FW-ICI-AC is a proprietary oral immediate-release tablet formulation of niclosamide, a prescription small molecule with anti-inflammatory and anti-viral properties.

The Phase 2a PASSPORT clinical trial is designed as a double-blind, placebo-controlled study to determine the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of FW-ICI-AC in the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis (ICI-AC) and diarrhea in advanced cancer patients. 60 patients will be enrolled in the trial and divided into two arms (30 patients per arm). One arm will receive FW-ICI-AC three times daily for two weeks, while the other arm will receive placebo three times daily for two weeks. Following treatment, each patient will enter a four-week evaluation period. The primary endpoint of the trial is safety and tolerability of FW-ICI-AC. Additional endpoints will measure early signals of efficacy, including resolution of the patient’s diarrhea, sparing of steroids, and prevention of disease progression.

“We are very pleased to have received IND clearance to initiate the PASSPORT clinical trial investigating FW-ICI-AC as a potential treatment for immune-checkpoint associated colitis and diarrhea. Importantly, the approved IND protocol includes an amended trial protocol that is expected to enable accelerated patient enrollment and a more efficient time to trial completion,” stated James Sapirstein, President and CEO of First Wave BioPharma. “As many as 30 percent of cancer patients treated with checkpoint inhibitors develop diarrhea that can progress to colitis, a condition that can be debilitating and, at times, life-threatening due to the compromised health of the patient and the impact if patients are forced to halt their cancer treatment. We believe our proprietary formulation of niclosamide has the potential to be the first drug specifically for early-stage Grade 1 and Grade 2 ICI-AC.”

