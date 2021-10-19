HealthStream Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Announcement

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM), a leading provider of workforce and provider solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. The Company’s financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2021, will be released after the close of the market on Monday, October 25, 2021.

HealthStream’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday October 26, 2021. To listen to the conference, please dial 877-647-2842 (no conference ID needed) if you are calling within the U.S. or Canada. If you are an international caller, please dial 914-495-8564 (no conference ID needed). The conference may also be accessed by going to http://ir.healthstream.com/events.cfm for the live audio webcast of the call, which will subsequently be available for replay. The replay telephone numbers are 855-859-2056 (conference ID #1766802) for U.S. and Canadian callers and 404-537-3406 (conference ID #1766802) for international callers.