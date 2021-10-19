checkAd

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-Off of Three Dry Bulk Vessels and Declaration of Cash Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2021, 15:29  |  20   |   |   

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has filed a registration statement on Form 20-F pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to effect a spin-off of three of the Company’s older dry bulk vessels. OceanPal Inc., the newly formed subsidiary that will act as the holding company for the three dry bulk vessels, has applied to have its common shares listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

In connection with the spin-off transaction, the Company will contribute the three vessel-owning subsidiaries, together with initial working capital in the amount of US$1.0 million, to OceanPal Inc., and will distribute all of the common shares of OceanPal Inc. to the Company’s shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021 (the “Record Date”). The Company will also receive preferred shares in OceanPal Inc. that will entitle the Company to certain preferred dividend and voting rights. The registration statement on Form 20-F includes a more detailed description of the terms of the proposed spin-off transaction. A copy of the registration statement on Form 20-F is available at www.sec.gov. The information in the filed registration statement on Form 20-F is not final and remains subject to change.

The Company is also announcing today that concurrently with the consummation of the spin-off transaction, the Company will pay a cash dividend in the amount of US$0.10 per common share to shareholders as of the aforementioned Record Date.

The transaction is expected to be completed on or around November 9, 2021, and remains subject to the registration statement on Form 20-F being declared effective and the approval of the listing of OceanPal Inc.’s common shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Commenting on the spin-off transaction, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Semiramis Paliou, stated: “The spin-off of 100% of the common shares of OceanPal Inc., represents a significant return of value to our shareholders reflective of the Company’s capability to capitalize on the strong dry bulk market. Management of Diana Shipping believes that the distribution of a separate, publicly traded dry bulk company focusing on older vessels with shorter duration charters will further enhance shareholder value by providing greater exposure to the shorter-term charter market, while allowing Diana Shipping to continue to focus on its disciplined long-term managed growth. At the same time the cash dividend of US$0.10 for this quarter represents a good indication of the ability of the Company to pay a cash dividend on a quarterly basis at current market levels.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of Draft Registration Statement Relating to Proposed Spin-Off of Three Dry Bulk Vessels and Declaration of Cash Dividend ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has filed a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Freddie Mac Expanding Eligibility to Help More Low- and Moderate-Income Homeowners Refinance ...
K92 Mining Announces Strong Q3 Production Results With Stage 2 Expansion Run-Rate Throughput ...
RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) Subsidiary, IOSoft Inc., Announced the Launching of an Additional Business Focus, the ...
Exela Renews Contract with Leading Health Organization for Payment and Claims Processing Utilizing ...
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Secured Notes
Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Ridgecrest Community Near Charlotte
Vivid Seats and Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announce Closing of Business Combination
Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Expanding Acquisition Efforts and Launching Advisory Services
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Christian Dior: Growth continues at the same pace
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
Nestlé sharpens geographic focus, creates Zones North America and Greater China
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
CommAgility 5G NR Hardware and Software selected by Shared Spectrum for DoD 5G Project
Vision Marine Technologies, Inc. to Showcase E-Motion the First Fully Electric 180hp Outboard Motor ...
Ayr Wellness Adds to Florida Footprint, Opens New Dispensary in West Pensacola
CBD Unlimited Exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East 2021
India’s First Commercial Data Center completes 21 years in Operation
Allogene Therapeutics Adds Renowned CAR T Expert, Jae Park, M.D. to its Scientific Advisory Board
Avadel Recognizes World Narcolepsy Day and Announces New Data Presentations from Pivotal Phase 3 ...
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Onconova Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the 3rd Annual RAS Targeted Drug ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...