A Scheme Document setting out full details of the Scheme (the " Scheme Document ") was posted to the shareholders of Old Tiziana on 3 September 2021.

LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / LSE: TILS) (" Old Tiziana ") a biotechnology company focused on innovative therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases announced on 20 August 2021 that it had formally commenced its strategic plan to change its corporate structure by establishing Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd (“ New Tiziana ”), a Bermuda-incorporated company, as the ultimate parent company of the Tiziana Group. The reorganisation will be achieved by a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Scheme ").

Capitalised terms defined in the Scheme Document shall, unless the context provides otherwise, have the same meanings in this announcement.

Old Tiziana announces that earlier today the Court sanctioned the Scheme and confirmed the reduction of capital as part of the Scheme.

In order for the Scheme to become effective the Court Order must be delivered to the Registrar of Companies. This is expected to occur, and the Scheme is expected to become effective, on 20 October 2021.

As part of the proposals, New Tiziana intends to implement a share consolidation in respect of New Tiziana Shares issued under the Scheme to ensure that the New Tiziana Shares trade initially on NASDAQ at a price more readily comparable to its peers (the "Share Capital Consolidation"). The ratio of the Share Capital Consolidation will be two-for-one. It is intended that the Share Capital Consolidation will be implemented immediately after the Scheme becomes effective.

The table below sets out an updated timetable of events: