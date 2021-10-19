AMPD Announces Major AMPD Storage Deal with Bardel Entertainment, Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed a deal with Vancouver-based …

"AMPD's decades of experience in digital media technology means we know that all data is NOT created equal. As a result, AMPD Storage represents a tiered approach, including Tier 1 ultra-high speed NVMe-based storage fronted by a parallel file system that enables thousands of compute cores to access the data simultaneously," said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures. "This is crucial for companies with extremely large and intense compute workloads such as 3D rendering for television and movies because it enables them to apply as much parallel processing as they need without creating a bottleneck in accessing the data that needs to be processed."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0) , a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that it has closed a deal with Vancouver-based Bardel Entertainment, Inc. to provide cutting-edge NVMe-based storage as part of its AMPD Storage solution.

"As Bardel Entertainment ramps up to handle the demands of higher resolution graphics for our shows, we needed a storage system that could handle millions of IOPS (Input/Output Operations per Second) and hundreds of gigabits per second of throughput. There is a very limited number of solutions that can handle this kind of performance, and AMPD was able to partner with us to architect the perfect balance of blazing fast performance with cost efficiency," said Eric Legaspi, VP of Technology at Bardel Entertainment Inc.

The AMPD Storage solution also includes cost-effective, Tier 2 SSD flash-based storage and Tier 3 spinning disk storage for archive. AMPD Storage will be part of the recently announced AMPD Virtual Studio Suite and be collocated alongside AMPD Virtual Workstation and AMPD Render solutions in urban data centres in keeping with AMPD's development of the High-Performance Edge. All solutions are being made available to customers under a right-scaled, ‘op-ex' business model through which they only pay for the compute capacity they need.

AMPD is representative of a next generation of independent, sector-focused service providers offering underlying infrastructure solutions to cope with the low latency, high performance demands of the latest applications, while offering the convenience of cloud computing business models. The team at AMPD has been supplying HPC compute and cloud solutions to the video games and animation and visual effects industries for nearly two decades and is fully engaged in supplying the technology required for the ongoing transition to virtual and real-time production enabled by advances in game engine technology and the convergence across the digital content creation sector.