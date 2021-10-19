Printed Electronics Market worth $23.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

checkAd

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Printed Electronics Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Printing Technology (Screen Printing, Inkjet Printing), Application (Displays, PV Cells), Resolution, Material (Inks, Substrates), End-use Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026. Increased demand for printed electronic products in automotive and transportation industry and growth of the consumer electronics industry are among the factors driving the growth of the printed electronics market.

The printed electronics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026

The global printed electronics market is projected to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 9.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2021 to 2026. The growth of the market is mainly driven by the increased use of printed electronics for the development of smart and connected devices, rise in the global demand for energy-efficient, thin, and flexible consumer electronics, high demand for new generation flexible printed electronics, and significant cost advantages offered by printed electronics.

In 2020, screen printing held the major share of the printed electronics market

In 2020, screen printing held the major share of the printed electronics market. The growth can be attributed to the increased use of screen printing for manufacturing displays and sensors. Screen printing is the most used technology for manufacturing displays of commercialized devices such as smartphones and laptops; it is also used to develop sensors and photovoltaic (PV) cells by enabling the precise printing of thin and thick lines on substrates. Moreover, screen printing offers a simplified application of a variety of inks and dyes, which are highly durable and flexible.

The lighting segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

The lighting segment of the printed electronics market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to an increase in the use of printed electronics in automotive lighting solutions and home appliances. The rise in demand for economical, customized, and energy-efficient lighting is also fueling the growth of the market globally. Lighting based on printed electronics is rapidly replacing tungsten, halogen, and fluorescent lamps, which are costly. Moreover, governments of different countries have made increased investments in the development of printed OLED-based lighting. They have also issued directives mandating the use of energy-efficient lighting.

