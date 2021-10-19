Campbell Soup Company Launches Program to Advance School Nutrition

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) today announced the launch of Full Futures, a program to foster a school nutrition environment that ensures all students are well-nourished and ready to thrive at school and in life. Campbell plans to invest $5 million over the next five years and is joined by a number of non-profit and corporate partners.

Students sample fresh produce at a taste test hosted by the Food Bank of South Jersey and Wellness in the Schools as part of Full Futures: A School Nutrition Partnership. Campbell Soup Company is investing $5 million over five years and working with the Camden City School District and a number of non-profit and corporate partners to advance school nutrition. (Photo: Business Wire)

In year one, Full Futures will launch a pilot in Campbell’s hometown of Camden, N.J., reaching approximately 2,000 students enrolled in three pilot schools—Dr. Henry H. Davis Family School, Morgan Village Middle School and Camden High School—with direct programming such as nutrition education, school gardens, taste tests and menu expansions. An additional 5,000 Camden students will see enhancements through district-wide nutrition policy and menu changes.

Schools play a vital role in providing daily nutrition to children, supporting their growth and development and providing them with the nutrients they need to thrive. Children consume more than a third of their daily calories at school1, and there is an association between healthy dietary behaviors and academic performance2. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, students with higher grades are more likely to eat breakfast every day, eat fruits or drink 100% fruit juice and eat vegetables at least once per day, while avoiding soda2. Campbell recognized that these facts present a meaningful opportunity to make an impact and by leveraging the broad range of expertise and resources of local and national partners, Full Futures can advance developments in school nutrition programming and infrastructure.

“The food students eat at school has a dramatic impact on their ability to learn and impacts their wellbeing today and well into the future,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe the Full Futures partnership will provide students the opportunity to not only succeed in school but help them reach their full potential.”